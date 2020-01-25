Police appeal for information following Belfast stabbing incident

Police in the North are appealing for information following a stabbing incident yesterday evening.

A man was injured during a row with another man and a woman in a premises on Bradbury Place in Belfast where the incident occurred.

The argument spilled out onto the street where it is believed the injured man received stab wounds.

The top of one of the man's fingers is also believed to have been bitten off and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the PSNI.