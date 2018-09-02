Home»Breaking News»ireland

Police appeal after man stabbed in Ballymena

Sunday, September 02, 2018 - 03:15 PM

A man was stabbed in Ballymena in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of the stabbing shortly before 4am.

The victim received a stab wound to his back somewhere between Larne Road and Queen Street in the town.

He attended hospital where he received stitches to his injury.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of either Larne Road or Queen Street and witnessed the incident or anyone who has information that could assist police with their inquiries to contact police at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 346 02/09/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800

555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

- Press Association


