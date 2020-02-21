News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Police appeal after man attempts to steal ATM in Antrim

Police appeal after man attempts to steal ATM in Antrim
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 08:25 AM

An attempt was made to steal an ATM machine in Co Antrim this morning.

It happened at a petrol station in the Largy Road area of Ahoghill shortly after 2am.

A dark coloured Vauxhall Vectra rammed the outside shutters of the premises a number of times.

A man then got out of the car and tried to break into the ATM on site.

"The male made off in the vehicle from the scene empty handed," said Detective Sergeant Lenaghan.

"Damage was reported to the shutters following the incident.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witness any suspicious vehicles in the area between 2.05am and 2.25am on Friday 21 February to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 118 21/02/2020."

READ MORE

Dublin football club accuses council of blocking access to pitches

More on this topic

Investigation launched after video of sulky racing shared on social mediaInvestigation launched after video of sulky racing shared on social media

Woman arrested in connection with allegations of making threats to injured party in trialWoman arrested in connection with allegations of making threats to injured party in trial

Gardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutes Gardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutes

Dublin estate evacuated after suspected pipe bomb discoveredDublin estate evacuated after suspected pipe bomb discovered


TOPIC: Crime

More in this Section

Methadone patients four times more likely to overdose in month following treatment ending, study findsMethadone patients four times more likely to overdose in month following treatment ending, study finds

John Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documentsJohn Delaney joined as notice party to ODCE application in relation to seized FAI documents

Court upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaineCourt upholds decision to issue deportation order against man convicted of smuggling cocaine

Gardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutesGardaí warn public of 'banking' scam which can empty accounts in minutes


Lifestyle

March is the perfect time to take action when it comes to your lawn, writes Peter DowdallGrassroots campaign: Take action in your lawn

Robin Maharaj, director at Kilkenny Architectural Salvage and AntiquesRobin Maharaj: ‘If you take a longterm view you won’t go wrong’

Fond recollections of a legend, an industry titan comes to Cork, Grimes' new album impresses critics, and Cork French Film Festival announces its lineup, writes Des O'DriscollScene and Heard: ‘Fail we may, sail we must’

Irish Examiner arts editor Des O'Driscoll picks his top gigs from the weekend's event, at venues around Cork City.Right Here, Right Now: this weekend's highlights

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »