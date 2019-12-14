News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Polar air from Greenland to bring snow and ice to whole country

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 14, 2019 - 10:44 AM

Update: Met Éireann has extended its Status Yellow Warning for snow and ice to the whole country.

Wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow are expected to stick in parts, and the forecaster has warned of icy stretches on roads and footpaths.

The warning is in place until 11am tomorrow, while a Status Yellow alert for wind also in place for Donegal until 5pm this evening.

Met Éireann forecaster Matthew Martin said wintry showers will continue for the next 24 hours.

Mr Martin said: "We're in a cold snap of weather now for this weekend. Very cold polar maritime air has moved in from the Atlantic with origins from Greenland and really we are expecting in the showery set-up to continue through today and tomorrow.

"So the Status Yellow warning is for wintry showers, primarily for high ground, but the lower levels, at times, could have falls of snow with the risk of some slight accumulations."

Earlier: Six counties under Status Yellow snow and ice warning

A Status Yellow snow and ice warning is in place for six counties this morning.

Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo are affected until midnight tonight.

Hail, snow and ice are expected in those counties which could lead to hazardous driving conditions.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow wind warning is in place for Donegal until 5pm.

