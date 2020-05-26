Pointing finger of blame on nursing home outbreaks unhelpful, says Holohan

The chief medical officer has cautioned against pointing the finger of blame over outbreaks of coronavirus in nursing homes.

Dr Tony Holohan said language around apportioning blame was “unhelpful” as he insisted all organisations involved in dealing with Covid-19 in residential settings had “lessons to learn”.

Dr Holohan was commenting after the Oireachtas committee on Covid-19 heard a series of claims and counterclaims about the handling of the pandemic in Ireland’s nursing homes.

During the hearings, the head of Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) Tadhg Daly accused state authorities of leaving the sector and its residents “isolated” at the outset of the emergency. Tadhg Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, giving evidence to the special Covid-19 committee (Oireachtas TV/PA)

Meanwhile, a chief inspector at health service watchdog Hiqa (Health Information and Quality Authority) said it provided the HSE and Health Department with a list of nursing homes that could be at most risk of an outbreak.

Mary Dunnion said Hiqa only received an acknowledgement in reply.

Dr Holohan was asked about the various claims made during the Oireachtas evidence sessions as he fielded questions at the daily Covid-19 media briefing.

Stressing that he had not heard the specific exchanges in the Dail, the CMO added: “I think it’s unhelpful for people to talk about language of blame or trying to find out who is responsible for bringing in infection.”

The coronavirus death toll in Ireland rose to 1,615 on Tuesday after a further nine deaths were announced.

More than 60% of all the deaths so far have occurred in residential care facilities.

There were another 37 cases of Covid-19 confirmed on Tuesday, taking the total to 24,735 since the outbreak began.

On the care home response, Dr Holohan insisted the authorities had acted promptly at the outset of the outbreak.

He highlighted that Covid-19 was “highly transmissible”, more so than seasonal flu.

“Protecting individuals isn’t a question of blame or identifying the source or who’s responsible (for failings),” he said.

“And I think that language… is unhelpful to the whole response that we have to have, which has to be about how we pull together as a country, has to be about solidarity and how we support each other.

“There are lots of organisations involved in this response (and) every organisation has things to learn.”

The CMO again rejected the suggestion that the time it had taken to close homes to visitors in mid-March had an impact on infection clusters, insisting that contention was not supported by data.

“I’m concerned that there are individuals who may feel themselves as having a blame attaching to them for having visited a loved one in very understandable circumstances and we know that that isn’t true,” he said.

Yesterday we reached a significant milestone. It was the first day in two months that there were no deaths from #COVID19 notified in Ireland. #ThankYou for every action you've taken that helped us to get to this stage We will come through this together. #HoldFirm #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/XxSpghKpxF — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) May 26, 2020

Earlier, Mr Daly heavily criticised the state’s response to nursing homes as it grappled with clusters of the virus spreading through a number of residential facilities.

The chief executive of NHI told committee members that the “dismay will live forever with us”.

He said the sector was left “exasperated” as it needed a specific plan from the Government.

Outlining some of the challenges, Mr Daly said there was insufficient testing of residents and staff, a mass shortfall of personal protective equipment (PPE), aggressive recruitment of nursing home staff and discharges from acute hospitals to nursing homes without testing.

“The NTPF (National Treatment Purchase Fund), the authority responsible for the commissioning of nursing home care, fell silent as homes incurred considerable and responsible costs to manage the pandemic,” Mr Daly said.

“The Department of Health eventually intervened. Key state organisations left the nursing home sector and its residents isolated in those early days.

“Covid-19 has presented the most seismic challenge for our health services and specifically for nursing homes.” Mervyn Taylor, of Sage Advocacy, gives evidence to the committee (Oireachtas TV/PA)

Mervyn Taylor, the executive director at Sage Advocacy, a support organisation for residents in care settings, told the committee that the impact of the outbreak has been “frightening” for many residents, and for those with dementia the arrival of people in full PPE was “terrifying”.

“Serious shortages of staff meant that there was little, if any, time to provide support to residents in facilities where many died,” Mr Taylor added.

“For families with relatives who were extremely ill or dying, the inability to visit or to even talk to their loved one by phone was a source of considerable distress and frustration.

“At the core of this issue is the fragmented nature of social care for older people.”

Hiqa chief executive Phelim Quinn said the HSE had not known a lot about the private nursing home sector at the outset of the pandemic.

“Currently 80% of nursing homes are operated by private providers although funded through the nursing home support scheme,” he told the committee.

“The HSE did not know this sector. As a consequence, the infrastructure required by the HSE to support the private sector was under-resourced and became increasingly challenged.

“The private residential care for older people has no form of clinical governance linked to the HSE and importantly this means there is no national clinical oversight of care being delivered to some of our most vulnerable citizens.”

This virus has exposed huge weaknesses in how we provide social care in this country

Social Democrats TD Roisin Shortall expressed shock at Mr Quinn’s comments and said “this virus has exposed huge weaknesses in how we provide social care in this country”.

Mr Quinn said the private nursing home sector faced challenges regarding timely testing and results, sustainable access to PPE and difficulties maintaining baseline staff numbers including senior nursing staff with expertise in infection control.

He said in recognition of the difficulties faced by the private nursing home sector, it implemented a number of interventions from March 5 asking the Department of Health for a more co-ordinated response.

Mr Quinn said the quality of health and care services would be greatly improved by a review of the current regulatory framework and called for the introduction of an accountability framework.