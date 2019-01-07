Poignant scenes as Donegal mother-of-two Jasmine McMonagle buried alongside beloved grandmother

Tragic model, actress and mum Jasmine McMonagle was buried alongside her beloved grandmother Rose in her native Co Donegal today.

There were poignant scenes as hundreds of people walked the short distance from St Mary's Church in Castlefinn to the nearby graveyard to say a final farewell to the 28-year-old.

The mum-of-two was found dead at her home in Killygordon in the early hours of Friday last, a home she shared with her two young daughters, aged 7 and 1.

Those who attended Jasmine's funeral mass were told how she was such a caring person who always put others first.

The remains of Jasmine McMonagle is carried from St Mary's Church. Picture: North West Newspix

When her grandmother passed away when she was 17, Jasmine got a tattoo with the words 'Gran Rose' on it to remember her by.

She also wrote a poem the day her grandmother died which was read out at the end of the funeral mass.

Fr Oliver Crilly said it was fitting that Jasmine would now be laid to rest alongside her grandmother Rose whom she loved so much.

Fr Crilly said he had spent some time with the family at their home in Castlefinn and it was clear that they were very close.

He added that death was difficult at any time but at this time and in such circumstances were even more difficult.

“But bereavement around Christmas time is harder.” he said.

Fr Crilly said Jasmine was a good mum who had a very special relationship with her children. “She loved to give, she spoilt her wee brother Christopher when he was young and even now when he was 22 years old,” he said.

He said Jasmine, who had done some modelling, always presented herself well.

“She didn't just follow the fashions. She loved to be different, to be herself.”

Fr Crilly said family was very always important to Jasmine and her family “have been very impressive during these dark days”.

“And they have been buoyed up by the support and response of the local community.”

Mourners were told that Jasmine had her own style and like to keep up with fashion trends but also created her own trends which made her stand out from the crowd.

He added that like her mother, Jasmine liked to study people and their behaviour and thought that she one day would also like to be a private detective.

Among those who mourned Jasmine were her mother Jacqueline, sister Jenna, brother Christopher as well as her daughters and a wide circle of family and close friends.

Hundreds of people turned up at St Mary's Church in the border village to say one last goodbye to the young woman who had grown up amongst them.

She had left the area dreaming of becoming a model and an actress before settling in Killygordon in east Donegal where she made a home with her two little girls.

But it was here where those dreams ended abruptly when she was found dead in the early hours of Friday morning last.

Among the general attendance at the funeral mass were senior members of An Garda Siochana investigating Jasmine's death including Inspector Michael Harrison, Detective Sgt Michael Galvin and Detective Inspector Pat O'Donnell.

A printed copy of the poem which Jasmine wrote for her late grandmother on her passing as well as a picture of her two children were among the items brought to the altar as offertory gifts.

A friend also read a small poem written by Jasmine's heartbroken brother Christopher in which he warned her not to visit Kentucky Fried Chicken too much!

As Jasmine's coffin was led from the church for burial, one of her favourite songs 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell, was played from the church's speaker system.

Mourners wiped away tears as they said one final farewell to the pretty young blonde woman taken in the prime of her life as her children just started out on theirs.