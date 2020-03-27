Poignant nursing home photo highlights measures to protect elderly

An image shared from a Cork nursing home is highlighting the measures being taken by families to ensure the safety of vulnerable loved and limit the spread of Covid-19.

George O’Sullivan is a resident of Cramers Court Nursing Home in Belgooly, Kinsale.

A photo of him greeting his daughter Lillian and grandson George from his bedroom window was taken by Teresa O’Donovan.

Cramers Court is encouraging family members to send ‘care packages’ to their loved ones who are residing in the home, which could include a drawing from a grandchild, a hand-written letter, or a picture from the family.

The image of Mr O'Sullivan and his family comes after Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed six clusters of Covid-19 have been found in Irish nursing homes. He urged families to keep away from their loved ones.

Dr Holohan said that the HSE is worried about the pattern of outbreaks in nursing homes and long-stay care facilities. He reiterated yesterday that people would still need to keep their distance from loved ones who are in care settings.

"In some of those facilities, some of the practices of infection control are harder to implement and it creates a significant risk for individuals in those settings," Dr Holohan said.

“As we’ve been saying all along – care for your loved one by staying away.”

Dr Holohan urged families to stay in contact with loved ones by other means – telephone, text and video calling.