NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

PM should get on with leaving EU, Arlene Foster says

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 - 05:25 PM

The DUP has urged the Prime Minister to get on with leaving the EU.

It was the first party in Northern Ireland to nominate a candidate for European elections it hoped it would not have to fight.

Diane Dodds is an outgoing MEP and pledged to honour the result of the Brexit referendum.

Leader Arlene Foster said: “We want a very strong message to go back to Brussels and London to get on with leaving the EU.”

Northern Ireland’s three seats in Brussels have historically been divided between the DUP, Sinn Fein and the Ulster Unionists.

Sinn Fein’s Martina Anderson is to run again while veteran Ulster Unionist Jim Nicholson is stepping aside after decades in the European Parliament.

Ms Dodds said the UK needed to take control of its border, money and laws (Michael McHugh/PA).

Mrs Dodds said: “We have a parliament that has tried every manoeuvre to try to thwart the will of the people.

“We in this election are asking people to come out to reinforce that message that the UK voted to leave the EU.

READ MORE

Update: Gas leak in Cork housing estate made safe

“We therefore should leave the EU and we should leave as one nation.”

Poll results in Northern Ireland have traditionally divided along unionist and nationalist lines.

Mrs Foster said people would want to register their support for the UK’s Union in this election and reiterated the need to deal with the Irish border backstop.

The backstop ensuring Northern Ireland remained aligned with the Republic and the rest of the EU on matters like trade was the key sticking point preventing the DUP from backing Theresa May’s proposed withdrawal deal.

We voted as one nation to leave, Northern Ireland is part of the UK of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and therefore the UK is leaving

The DUP wants to avoid any divergence between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK or extra checks at ports characterised as a border in the Irish Sea.

Mrs Dodds said: “We voted as one nation to leave, Northern Ireland is part of the UK of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and therefore the UK is leaving.

“We want the UK to leave as one and we want our prime minister to get on with the job of doing it.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Varadkar: Investigation needed to restore confidence in FAI

More on this topic

Economic growth will continue to slow, according to latest forecasts

Fianna Fáil TDs rule out snap election during 'period of deep uncertainty'

US has a vested interest in Irish peace, says Nancy Pelosi

Donald Tusk ‘still dreams’ of Brexit being reversed

KEYWORDS

Arlene FosterBrexitDiane DoddsDUPEuropean elections

More in this Section

'We need to plan appropriately and resource adequately' - Nursing Homes Ireland raise concern at Fair Deal scheme

Jason Corbett's sister thanks public for support after documentary news

Ireland will be hotter than Spain during the Bank Holiday weekend

Man arrested in connection with murder of Mikolaj Wilk released without charge


Lifestyle

As Notre Dame faces reconstruction – 4 other landmarks built in the French Gothic style to visit

Finding the right spot for antiques in your home can determine their survival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »