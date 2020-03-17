Please make Jack's 9th birthday one he will never forget, says mum

The mother of a boy with a rare condition whose birthday party was cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis is asking for people to instead send him birthday cards.

It will be the third year in a row Jack Beattie has not had a party.

The last two years were due to having surgery related to having Osteogenesis Imperfacta or brittle bone disease.

Jack, who will be 9 on the 23rd March, had his heart broken when his mum Ruth broke the news to him that this year he could not celebrate with his friends.

“We had planned to get a woman to come to our local hall to do clay modelling with Jack and his friends. He was so looking forward to it.

She said, “I had to tell Jack that he was unable to have his birthday party this year due to Covid-19 and it broke his heart.”

“Jack hasn’t had a birthday this last 2 years with all the surgeries he has gone through so he was really looking forward to it and having fun with his friends this year.”

Ruth loves nothing more than seeing her son, “my number 1 man happy,” and has now asked on Facebook for people to send him a birthday card.

“Just because we are isolated due to Covid-19 doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate 9 years of awesomeness. Let us make Jack’s 9th birthday, one he will never forget,” proud Ruth said.

Jack is an honorary Garda and the charity Little Blue Heroes is supporting her call for cards to be sent to cheer up her courageous son on his birthday.

“Ever since he was made an honorary Garda in January 2018 up in Gardai Headquarters, he has the full uniform and goes on duty in Letterkenny Garda Station from time to time.”

“To get cards from members of the Gardai and other front line services would mean so much to him. Every card from everyone will remind him he has not been forgotten on his birthday,” she added.

Cards can be sent to Jack Beattie, Castleview, Raphoe, Co Donegal, F93 XW74 .