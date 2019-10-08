Plea to homeowners over winter burglary rise

Homeowners are being urged to take simple security steps to prevent a break-in this winter as research indicates that one in five burglars gain entry through an unsecured door or window.

Launching the 'Winter Phase' of Operation Thor, the ongoing dedicated Garda campaign to combat burglaries and roaming gangs, police chiefs said there will be an estimated 20% surge in burglaries over the coming months.

An examination of break-ins by the Garda Analysis Service shows that:

Residential burglaries increase during the hours between 5pm and 10pm during winter;

On average, one in five intruders enter through an unsecured door or window;

27% of burglars gain access through the front door and 25% via a rear door

28% access through a rear window Gardaí said homes that look unoccupied are more vulnerable to break-ins and that burglars tend to target cash and jewellery. In a statement, Garda HQ said that residential burglaries fell 50% nationwide from Winter 2014/15 (12,057) to Winter 2018/19 (5,997) during the Winter Phase of Operation Thor. READ MORE The former British spy inside Sinn Féin: An informer’s years of living dangerously It said the year-on-year reduction was almost 10% from 6,613 residential burglaries since Winter 2017/18. It said Operation Thor targets organised crime gangs and repeat offenders through coordinated crime prevention and enforcement activity based on intelligence and crime patterns. “Considerable success has been achieved in tackling residential burglaries, in the course of Operation Thor,” said Assistant Commissioner John O'Driscoll of Special Crime Operations. “However, every burglary results in at least one additional victim. For this reason, the Garda Síochána is determined, through launching the Winter Phase of Operation Thor, to further reduce the number of burglaries that occur throughout the country.” Assistant Commissioner ODriscoll, Special Crime Operations chairing national coordination meeting of 5th Operation THOR 'Winter Phase' 2019/ 2020. Winter time residential Burglaries have reduced by 50% between 2014/15 to 2018/19. "LOCK UP - LIGHT UP"https://t.co/WhhLSPPKxW pic.twitter.com/JQGrnyzkfl — Garda Info (@gardainfo) October 8, 2019 He said the winter phase focuses on five main areas:

Crime operations: targeting gangs and prolific offenders, covert surveillance, disrupting the stolen goods market, high visibility checkpoints and roads policing, using number plate technology;

Crime prevention: crime trend analysis is used to identify burglary hot spots, with extra high-visibility patrols put into those area and advice given to communities;

Education and awareness: use of social media and community engagement to inform people on security;