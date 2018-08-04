Plea not to jump into water from a height

Cork County Council and Irish Water Safety have pleaded with members of the public not to be tempted to engage in “tombstoning”, or jumping into water from a height.

The council said a snap decision to engage in the practice may have lifelong consequences for the person and their family.

It also said jumping from a height, including from rocks, piers, harbours, bridges, banks of rivers, walls, cliffs, and boats, not only presented huge risks to personal safety but also to the safety of rescue personnel.

Tony Lynch, who works with the county’s beach lifeguard team, has highlighted how this type of behaviour has seen people presenting with “broken heel bones, ankles fractured, shattered patellas, dislocated and fractured hips, but also very serious spinal injuries”.

The county council also pointed out that those injuries could lead to a person drowning.

It also warned against jumping into a body of water without being fully aware of what is under the surface.

“Caution should be taken even where deep water is assured as impact with the water’s surface can cause bodily harm,” said a spokesperson for the council.

Caroline Casey, of the Cork County Council Water and Road Safety Development Office, said: “Everyone loves the exhilaration of jumping off a height into perfectly clear water. It is the dream holiday photo.

“However, when you have seen the damage a jump from a height can do to a body then you have a very different picture in your head.

“The simple truth is you just do not know what you will encounter once your body breaks the surface of the water.

“Your interpretations of depth [location of objects beneath the surface and even the bottom of the water itself] are affected by refraction of light.”





Irish Water Safety’s warning of the consequences of “tombstoning” comes after a number of young people were filmed jumping from cliffs in Co Clare recently, narrowly missing the rocks below before entering the sea.

During July, lifeguards rescued eight people and seven crafts, provided first aid to 353 people, helped six lost children, and prevented 2,869 accidents.

According to Irish Water Safety, 49 people have drowned so far this year.

As the August bank holiday began, it also said that early returns on the work of lifeguards have pointed to the busiest bathing season in living memory, with 149 lives saved by lifeguards since June 1, 1,189 people administered first aid, and 113 children reunited with their parents.

The bathing season extends from June 1 to September 15.