Playgrounds beginning to reopen across the country

File image.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 12:28 PM

Playgrounds across the country are beginning to re-open today.

They are allowed to open under phase two of the Government's plan to reopen society if it is safe to do so.

Some have already opened to the public while others are making arrangements to re-open later this week.

Dublin City Council says it will be re-opening playgrounds today under the same arrangements as before Covid-19.

It says playgrounds will not be supervised by staff, however there will be clear signage regarding social distancing and hand hygiene.

Cork County Council says it is re-opening on a phased basis, and the process started yesterday. Children must be supervised, and people are asked to bring their own hand sanitiser.

Galway City Council says it is reviewing information regarding re-opening during phase two, and says playgrounds are not yet open.

Limerick City and County Council says all playgrounds and skateparks are currently being sanitised and will re-open once that is completed.

