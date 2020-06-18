Play packs for children across Cork so they leave screens behind and get outside

Play packs to encourage children to get off their phones and games consoles and go outside to play are being distributed to families across Cork.

The resources, which show people how to play old-style street games like hopscotch and mirror-me twister, as well as how to make shoe-box theatres, playdough animals, and milk-carton boats, have also been made available free online.

The play packs were distributed to a number of community centres during the Covid-19 pandemic as part of wider efforts to keep families with children entertained and active.

But Cork City Libraries have now applied for additional funding to partner with the Let’s Play Cork initiative to bring more packs to families on National Play Day on July 4.

“It’s brilliant to work with An Cliabhán and Ballyphehane Togher Community Development Partnership (CDP) and our other partners across the city to bring play opportunities to families across the city, thanks to the Let’s Play Partnership,” said Cork Healthy Cities coordinator, Denise Cahill said.

The project is being funded under Healthy Ireland as part of wider efforts by the Cork Sports Partnerships to support and develop playful activity across Cork in association with the city council.

Funding for the wider project allowed for the appointment of a development officer for play activities in Cork, and it has resulted in a number of play-related activities taking part across the city over the last year.

It included the closure of the Marina for play in 2019, a number of pop-up play events on city centre streets, a school streets initiative at St Catherine’s National School and the forthcoming development of a play bag which will be available to borrow from the city’s network of libraries.

The play pack resource was developed recently as part of the Let’s Play Cork initiative response to the Covid-19 crisis, to promote home-based activities during lockdown.

The pack, which includes chalk, crayons, lollipop sticks and a scissors, as well as a booklet on various fun indoor and outdoor activities, were distributed to families in Ballyphehane, Knocknaheeny and Mahon.

It was backed by a series of online resources, including video tutorials.

“We’re delighted to receive our play boxes from the Let’s Play Cork partnership and to have some very engaged young volunteers on-hand to road test the contents,” said Bernie Buckley, the childcare manager of An Cliabhán childcare in the Ballyphehane Togher CDP.

Siobhán O’Dowd, one of Cork’s ‘community champions', said all ages and groups have been impacted by Covid-19.

“It’s heartening to see the many responses generated to support everyone. We would like to thank all involved in this scheme for a very innovative and collaborative initiative to support our youngest community members,” she said.

The booklet and videos are free to download on corkhealthycities.com/lets-play-cork/.