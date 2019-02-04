Plans unveiled for rebuild of fire-hit Macroom theatre

Plans have been revealed for the €4.5m rebuilding of an iconic theatre in Co Cork which was gutted by fire two years ago.

Architects have drawn up plans for the Briery Gap building in Macroom which include the theatre and municipal library fronted mainly in glass.

The refurbished building will be increased to three storeys high and will be designed to be fully disabled-friendly.

The old Palace Theatre in Macroom later became the Briery Gap. Picture: Cork County Council

The design won widespread approval from members of the Blarney/Macroom municipal district council when drawings and artist’s impressions were presented to them by the county council’s executive architect Mary O’Brien.

She said she and her colleagues had used every available space they could to increase seating in the theatre and the size of the municipal library.

There will also be a larger central foyer and a much larger bar area.

Ms O’Brien described it as “a very challenging project” and said the glass frontage had been incorporated in the design because “it’s a civic building and should have a prominent stance in the street”.

She said the county council, which is in charge of the refurbishment project, hopes to put it out for tender in late June, or early July.

It is likely a contractor will start work on the site in November 2019 and it is estimated that reconstruction will take around 12 months to complete.

A drawing of the proposed development of the Briery Gap in Macroom, Co Cork.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Creed described it as “a very impressive design” and when built would “be of huge benefit to the town”.

Fianna Fáil councillor Bob Ryan also welcomed news that the project was moving along and that there would be increased capacity in the theatre.

However, he said he was concerned that the glass facade was a very modern design and it was out of sync with older buildings in the vicinity.

Fine Gael councillor Ted Lucey said he thought the design was “superb” and pointed out that the Briery Gap had been a huge loss to the people of the town.

“I think it will grow on people,” he added.

Mr Lucey said the council would initially fund the work until such time that the guaranteed grant-aid promised by the Department of Arts, Culture, and the Gaeltacht came through.