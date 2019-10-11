News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Plans to have GPs working in emergency departments like 'robbing Peter to pay Paul'

Plans to have GPs working in emergency departments like 'robbing Peter to pay Paul'
By Dan Buckley
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 04:35 PM

Any plan to have GPs working alongside consultants in hospital emergency departments could result in an 'extraordinarily efficient service' but it will not work as a stop-gap measure, according to a leading GP in Cork.

Dr Mary Favier was responding to an approach by Cork University Hospital to GPs across the city, urging them to sign up for shifts in the A&E.

CUH management sent out an email in recent days seeking GPs to staff the emergency department for weekly eight-hour sessions.

“If it was a planned campaign, rolled out nationally after full consultation, it could work,” said Dr Favier.

“It has proved to be a very successful model elsewhere. A&E is a complex environment and GPs are senior decision-makers who would work well with skilled consultants.

"However, the approach taken by CUH looks more like a stop-gap measure to address hospital staffing shortages.”

Dr Favier said there are also serious staffing shortages among GPs.

“We have huge problems with under-resourcing of GP services. A&E is not our priority. We have our own staffing issues.

READ MORE

'Pay-out culture' blamed as wall climbing centre restricts access to facilities

"There are not enough GPs being trained and many of those who are trained have gone abroad and are not coming back.”

Dr Favier said that for any such system to work it would have to be done with greater consideration than sending out an email to GPs.

“If they want to employ GPs in the A&E departments they should take a considered approach and do it in consultation with the Irish College of General Practitioners.”

The Irish Patients Association took a positive view of using GPs in emergency departments because they had cut their teeth as interns in a hospital when they first graduated.

“This is not a bad initiative considering pressures CUH has to deliver care under from time to time in an overcrowded Emergency Department that is unsafe.” said a spokesperson.

The key issue is can they cut eight hours out of their capacity in their practices to attend the emergency department?

However, Dr Padraig McGarry, president of the Irish Medical Organisation, described the CUH initiative as like “robbing Peter to pay Paul”.

Dr McGarry said: “This appears to be a desperate attempt to plug a hole because the hospital doesn’t appear to be able to recruit appropriate levels of expertise to carry out this function.

“This means they’re taking a GP out of the primary care setting where general practice is already under severe pressure and strain, and it’s only going to make the situation worse there.”

Dr McGarry said if the HSE and hospitals were able to attract appropriately-trained consultants, there would be no need for such a recruitment campaign, especially one which is impacting another health service area.

READ MORE

Budget 'disproportionally impacts welfare recipients', according to ESRI

More on this topic

Consultants reveal a million people are on Irish hospital waiting listsConsultants reveal a million people are on Irish hospital waiting lists

Hospital consultants to be balloted for strike actionHospital consultants to be balloted for strike action

Pay policy must change to address recruitment issues, says chief executive of Children’s Health IrelandPay policy must change to address recruitment issues, says chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland

Consultants group 'alarmed' by Govt response to mortuary issues in Waterford hospitalConsultants group 'alarmed' by Govt response to mortuary issues in Waterford hospital


TOPIC: Hospital consultants

More in this Section

Varadkar-Johnson talks indicate 'positive pathway' in Brexit negotiations: Micheál MartinVaradkar-Johnson talks indicate 'positive pathway' in Brexit negotiations: Micheál Martin

Flight diverts to Shannon after woman injured in fall on boardFlight diverts to Shannon after woman injured in fall on board

'We want flesh on the bone': Teachers pressure McHugh to end 'pay discrimination' for recent hires'We want flesh on the bone': Teachers pressure McHugh to end 'pay discrimination' for recent hires

One child needs foster care every day; Tusla targets misconceptions with information weekOne child needs foster care every day; Tusla targets misconceptions with information week


Lifestyle

Brexit and the highs and lows of Guy Garvey's life loom large in Elbow's darkest and most thrilling album yet, writes Ed Power.Review: Giants of All Sizes, Elbow

Clodagh Finn talks to four people who turned their passion for food and health into a thriving enterprise.Good for you: Four people who turned their passion for food and health into a business

The use of crystals for healing has gone mainstream with celebrities leading way.But do they work and are they ethically sourced, asks Helen O’Callaghan.Rock stars: Do healing crystals live up to their hype?

His morning radio slot ended earlier this year – but Bernard O’Shea has never been busier, starting with his debut book, writes Esther McCarthy.With a debut book out, Bernard O’Shea has never been busier

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »