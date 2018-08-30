Plans to close fatal junction scrapped as residents protest

Engineers have been told to scrap closure plans for a junction on the N20 near Cork City and draft new designs to keep it open and safe.

Councillors in the Blarney area said they will not support the permanent closure of Waterloo junction on the main Cork to Limerick road and have asked council engineers to go back to the drawing board and design an alternative.

New proposals could emerge within three weeks.

Parents, pupils, and staff of St Patrick’s NS taking part in a show of solidarity with the Whitechurch and Waterloo community in an effort to reopen the Waterloo junction on the N20, and return access to the local school for many pupils. Photo: Denis Minihane

The development was confirmed last night after residents yesterday staged a second protest at the junction — this time to highlight the impact full closure would have on the local school bus service.

Breda Duane, chairperson of the board of management of St Patrick’s NS in Whitechurch, said board members, staff, and parents are “extremely angry and worried” about the full closure proposal.

“We believe the closure of the Waterloo junction drives a wedge between the two communities from an educational and social point of view,” she said.

“It would physically separate the communities and would have significant implications for access to the local primary school located in Whitechurch.

“Currently the school bus route bringing children from the Waterloo catchment area uses this junction. Any alternative route involves a significant increase in journey time.

“This represents a very real obstacle to these families in accessing a primary education in their local school.”

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Bob Ryan said all six councillors in the Blarney municipal area are united in their opposition to the full closure of the junction. “We were not properly consulted in this process up to now, and we are quite annoyed at that.

“I am certainly not in favour of full closure. All six councillors in the area are in total agreement that the junction should be kept open.

“We need a proper design from the engineers which makes the junction safe and we would like it to be totally functional, like hundreds more junctions around the country just like it. It needs to be done, and done without delay.”

An internal council engineering report, seen by the Irish Examiner, shows tourists in hire cars making a right turn at the junction while travelling southbound were involved in half of all accidents there since October 2014.

The report was prompted by the deaths of two US tourists in a crash at the junction last year, and another incident earlier this year which left two US tourists with serious injuries.

In both cases, the tourists were driving southbound on the N20 for Blarney, and were directed by satnav devices to turn right at the Waterloo junction. The safer left turn off the N20 for Blarney is 4km south.

The council report analysed 13 collisions at the junction since October 2014 and shows:

In seven of the collisions, the car making the right turn was a hire car;

Four drivers were from the US, two from the UK, and one from Canada;/

Three drivers/occupants said they were following satnav directions.

The report considered four options for the junction and said blocking the right turn would cost €150,000, and reduce accidents by 80%.

The recommended option of full closure would cost €70,000 and reduce accidents by 95%.

Local residents have warned that full closure will drive a wedge between two communities either side of the N20.

Almost 600 people have now signed the Waterloo Access Group’s petition calling for a U-turn on full closure — including Diana Baker, whose father was one of two US tourists killed there last year.

Campaign group member Anthony Horgan said residents are interested in any proposal from the council that would keep the junction open and maintain community integrity.

“We are reasonable people. We don’t want to see accidents but we want to maintain our community links,” he said.