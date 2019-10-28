Plans to auto-enrol workers in pensions

Plans to avert a looming pension timebomb by auto-enrolling workers in schemes will be agreed by Cabinet this week.

The proposed move will see all private-sector workers over a certain age and income level automatically signed up for a pension scheme into which the employer, the employee, and the State will contribute.

It comes after a recent report warned of a huge gap for retiring workers in future years.

This includes the fact that the number of people entitled to the state pension is set to more than double over the next three decades.

The plan will see auto-enrolment come into place in 2022. However, the move is complicated by the fact that specific funds were not set aside in Budget 2020.

A recent national risk assessment report for the Government warned of a looming pension timebomb.

It raised concerns about the low level of private pension coverage, where only 35% of private-sector workers have their own pension. It also revealed many workers are not saving enough or anything at all for retirement.

Figures also show the number of people aged over 65 will increase from one in eight to one in six by 2030, while the numbers of those aged above 85 will almost double.

Even with the rise in the retirement age to 68 by 2028, there is expected to be more than 1.4m people eligible to claim a state pension by 2055.

This compares to just 586,000 people in 2015.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the reform plans, which will allow workers to opt out of schemes, are one of the Government’s main priorities during this term.

“We have time to defuse the pension timebomb, but only if we start now,” he has said.