Plans lodged for more than 1,400 homes in Dublin

Plans have been lodged for more than 1,400 homes in Dublin.

They include 347 buy-to-rent apartments on the Malahide Road, and 609 apartments and houses on Saggart Road, Co Dublin.

There are also plans for 210 apartments in Killiney, and 257 homes in Kilternan.

South Dublin councillor Denis O'Callaghan says several applications are being lodged in the area.

"These major developments, they're a throwback to the Celtic Tiger times when a lot of the big houses sold up," said Mr O'Callaghan.

"In the case of the Killiney planning application, it's three large swellings which are being knocked to make way for 210 apartments close to the Graduate pub."