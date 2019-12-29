News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Plans lodged for 121-unit co-living development in Dublin's north inner city

Sunday, December 29, 2019 - 10:30 AM

Plans have been lodged with Dublin City Council for a 121-unit co-living development in the north inner city.

It would see communal kitchens shared by up to 17 people.

This scheme for 121 co-living units at a derelict site on Mountjoy Street would see between 14 and 17 people sharing a kitchen and paying €1,300 a month.

The units will start at 15 square metres, with the average just over 21 square metres according to the Sunday Times.

Along with shared kitchens, a communal garden, laundry room, gym and lounges are all included in the plan.

Permission was previously granted for 40 apartments on the site, but they were never built.

It is the latest plan for a co-living development in the city. In July, a 200-unit complex in Dun Laoghaire was given the go-ahead.

