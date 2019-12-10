Plans for more than 1,000 new homes in south Dublin approved

An Bord Pleanála has approved plans for 1,034 homes on 29 acres of council land in Clondalkin in Dublin.

The houses and apartments will be built at a site at Kilcarbery with 310 of the units earmarked for social housing.

Adwood Ltd, a consortium of established Dublin builders Adroit and Maplewood, will develop the site

A statement from South Dublin County Council (SDCC) revealed that Adwood Ltd will pay the council €38m and deliver 310 social housing units at competitive rates over four years.

A community building, that will be handed over to the council, a creche and retail unit are also part of the plans.

SDCC said the 724 private homes will "include a comprehensive range of 3 and 4-bed houses as well as one, two and three-bed apartments."

Daniel McLoughlin, Chief Executive of South Dublin County Council, said: "This is a vital element of our overall council-led housing strategy to deliver 4500 homes over the next few years.

"We must now get on with commencement on site at the earliest opportunity and look forward to the development of this new community."

SDCC say the development is the first of its kind envisaged as part of the major urban sites initiative under Rebuilding Ireland.