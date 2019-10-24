News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Plans for Leitrim direct provision centre 'paused', campaigners say

Immigration Minister David Stanton
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 07:31 PM

Plans for a direct provision centre in Co Leitrim have been "paused", according to campaigners.

Up to 130 asylum-seekers were due to be accommodated in apartments in Ballinamore in a month's time.

However, local residents objected and have been protesting outside the complex 24 hours a day.

Immigration Minister David Stanton met community activists in Dublin this evening, including Gordon Hughes.

"We felt the meeting was very positive. It was conciliatory and he understood what we were trying to communicate to him about how the community of Ballinamore felt and the lack of consultation," said Mr Hughes.

"We came away from the meeting with agreement that the development in Ballinamore would pause and that nothing would move further until such time as he had further consultation with his own officials at which point he will revert back to us for further talks in relation to matters going forward."

TOPIC: Direct Provision

