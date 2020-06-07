News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Plans for graduated speed fines to be scrapped

Plans for graduated speed fines to be scrapped
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 07, 2020 - 01:11 PM

A plan to fine people more money the faster they were going has been scrapped.

It's reported the proposal that got approved by Cabinet last November will not go ahead after there was no push for it in government talks.

It would see drivers going more than 30 kilometres above the speed limit hit with a €2,000 fine.

Conor Faughnan from the AA says it would have led to legal argument.

"The notion of graduated speed fines sounds good and it makes sense when you describe it but in a legal sense it is very difficult to do," said Mr Faughnan.

"I would suggest it is deeply impractical with few winners other than solicitors.

"You could imagine a scene where a court is having to debate whether you were doing 99km/h or 101km/h and the material difference hanging on the outcome."

READ MORE

Black Lives Matter: Irish protests pass off peacefully

More on this topic

RSA renews road safety appeal following 9% increase in road deathsRSA renews road safety appeal following 9% increase in road deaths

Driver doing 202km/hr among 1,072 caught speeding in past 24 hoursDriver doing 202km/hr among 1,072 caught speeding in past 24 hours

Over 1,400 Nissan Micras recalled over airbag safety issueOver 1,400 Nissan Micras recalled over airbag safety issue

Over 1,000 cyclists injured in 2018 - most during rush hourOver 1,000 cyclists injured in 2018 - most during rush hour


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Road Safety

More in this Section

Immigrant Council calls for action on Direct Provision reportsImmigrant Council calls for action on Direct Provision reports

More off-peak public transport can be added - NTAMore off-peak public transport can be added - NTA

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Catherine Martin confirms Green Party leadership bidCatherine Martin confirms Green Party leadership bid


Lifestyle

Maintain your colour until you can finally get back to your hairdresser.How to keep dyed hair looking fresh at home

The calendar for upcoming sales is filling up nicely as auctioneers adapt, says Des O’SullivanAntiques: No shortage of online opportunities to collect

Classic soccer and GAA, as well as a re-examination of an infamous Outback crime feature in today's highlightsSunday's TV Highlights : Classic sport and an infamous outback murder-mystery

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »