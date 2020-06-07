Plans for graduated speed fines to be scrapped

A plan to fine people more money the faster they were going has been scrapped.

It's reported the proposal that got approved by Cabinet last November will not go ahead after there was no push for it in government talks.

It would see drivers going more than 30 kilometres above the speed limit hit with a €2,000 fine.

Conor Faughnan from the AA says it would have led to legal argument.

"The notion of graduated speed fines sounds good and it makes sense when you describe it but in a legal sense it is very difficult to do," said Mr Faughnan.

"I would suggest it is deeply impractical with few winners other than solicitors.

"You could imagine a scene where a court is having to debate whether you were doing 99km/h or 101km/h and the material difference hanging on the outcome."