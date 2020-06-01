Plans for communions and confirmations to resume in Limerick during summer

Confirmations and communions are to resume across the diocese of Limerick from late summer.

In a statement, Bishop Brendan Leahy says the ceremonies would be the same sacramental rite but with fewer numbers.

Parents are advised to register at [url=https://www.limerickdiocese.org/]limerickdiocese.org[/org] as early as possible.

Bishop Leahy said the resumption of public worship in July would help them map the path to resuming communion and confirmation.

"The guidelines are saying that public worship will start in churches on July 20," said Bishop Leahy.

"So reckoning with that we figured, give ourselves a few weeks to get settled into what will probably be a new normal for all of us because we have got to see how will it be when we get back to celebrating mass publicly.

"Given that we will have a few weeks finding our feet, I would reckon somewhere towards the summer."