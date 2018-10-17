Plans for College Green pedestrian plaza rejected

A much-delayed plan to turn Dublin's College Green into a pedestrian plaza has been rejected.

An Bord Pleanála has refused permission for the proposal, which would have banned all cars and put restrictions on buses and taxis.

In its decision, An Bord Pleanála agreed the overall idea would "significantly enhance the amenity and attractiveness" of the area.

However, it argued the plaza could have a “significant and negative” impact on bus passengers, and taxis trying to get tourists to local hotels.

The planning authority also said that it had "unacceptable" safety concerns regarding cyclists, pedestrians, buses and emergency vehicles.

A decision on the long-awaited project had suffered many delays, with An Bord Pleanála explaining that it was a "highly complex and unique" case.

Green Party Councillor, Ciaran Cuffe, says he is "saddened" to hear the project has been turned down.

Saddened to hear College Green Plaza turned down by Bord Pleanála. Back to the drawing board. We still desperately need more car-free child-friendly spaces in Dublin City— Ciarán Cuffe (@CiaranCuffe) October 17, 2018

He says Dublin still desperately needs more car-free child-friendly spaces.

Business group Dublin Chamber ha said that it is "unsurprised" by the decision but has challenged planner to come up with a new proposal that would allow for the plaza to become a reality.

"Our position was always one of qualified support, but repeated calls for stronger traffic analysis were never answered," said Dublin Chamber's Head of Public Affairs Graeme McQueen.

"It is unsurprising, therefore, that An Bord Pleanála have decided against the proposals.

"We remain supportive of more pedestrianised areas in Dublin. We absolutely need them.

"But increased public transport investment and proper planning is required to allow for that to be possible."

Meanwhile, Senator Kevin Humphreys has called on Dublin City Council to re-engage with all the key stakeholders to keep the plan for the plaza on their agenda.

"Most modern European capitals have pedestrianised Plazas which serve to enrich the city's aesthetic and accessibility," said Senator Humphreys.

"Dublin City Council must immediately gather all the key stakeholders together and begin to develop a strategy to address the concerns raised by An Bord Pleanála."

Digital Desk