Plans for apartment blocks approved despite opposition from former TDs Ruth Coppinger and Joan Burton

The plan encountered strong local opposition. File picture.
By Gordon Deegan
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 04:31 PM

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for 211 apartments at Clonsilla in north-west Dublin in spite of opposition from politicians and local residents.

The appeals board has granted planning permission to Kimpton Vale Ltd for the 211 apartments in three blocks ranging from six to eight storeys in height at lands at Windmill, Porterstown, Clonsilla.

The appeals board found that the proposed development would constitute an acceptable residential density in the Metropolitan Consolidation Area and would not seriously injure the visual amenity of the area, would be acceptable in terms of urban design, height and quantum of development.

The plan encountered strong local opposition including former Solidarity–People Before Profit TD, Ruth Coppinger, former Labour TD, Joan Burton and a number of elected members of Fingal County Council.

Deputy Coppinger told the appeals board that she strongly opposed the proposal and that it amounted to a massive over-development of a suburban housing estate.

Deputy Coppinger argued that the proposal would create an anticipated estimated demand for 64 school places - more than two full classrooms in an area where there is school space shortage and adjacent schools at full capacity.

Deputy Coppinger stated that she endorsed the views of the local area committee of Fingal County Council that concluded that the scale of the development is not supported by current or planned infrastructure in the area.

Former Tánaiste, Labour Leader and TD, Joan Burton also opposed the plan.

In a joint objection with Cllr John Walsh (Lab), Ms Burton contended that the height of the development “is inappropriate and visually obtrusive”.

Ms Burton was a TD at the time of lodging the objection.

The objection stated: “This would be one of the highest developments in Dublin 15 and would create an undesirable precedent in terms of height in a suburban area

They further claimed that “this application amounts to an over-development of the site”.

The two also claimed that the proposal “has no adequate justification in terms of existing or planned infrastructure”.

The Bramley Wood Residents Association told An Bord Pleanala that the development is premature in relation to the capacity of existing transport infrastructure to support the development.

