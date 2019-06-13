Plans for almost 1,000 Dublin homes in three developments lodged under fast-track system

Plans for three major housing developments in Dublin have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála.

They have been filed with the planning board under the new fast-track system.

If given the go-ahead, a total of 920 homes would be built in Howth, Fingal and Palmerstown.

North Dublin senator Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has mixed views on the latest large applications for the city.

He said: "The city needs housing, it's good that housing applications are going in. Our criticism would be that the State should be doing this.

"Also, we need the community infrastructure to ensure that we are building communities, we are not just building housing estates or apartment blocks for developers to make a profit out of.

"We need to build communities and have that community infrastructure and that has to be the mindset that underpins these decisions."

The proposals are for 512 residential units in Howth, 163 in Fingal and 245 apartments in Palmerstown.

Senator Ó Ríordáin said: "The problem with this strategic housing development is that the community are locked out of having a view until very late in the process, so while development is good, I think there is a lot of opinions still to be garnered as to the scale and type of development in there."