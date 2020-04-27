Plans for 450-home Douglas development submitted to An Bord Pleanála

Plans for a development of almost 450 homes near Douglas have been submitted to An Bord Pleanála.

Developer Glenveagh Homes is continuing its expansion in Cork with a proposal for 449 homes at Maryborough Ridge.

It is the third major housing development submitted to An Bord Pleanála’’s fast-track planning system for this part of Cork in recent years.

In 2018, two other schemes were approved by the planning authority. These were for 231 homes at Cooney’’s Lane, Grange and 446 homes at Castletreasure, Douglas.

The site, just over 13 hectares in area, is 5km south-east of Cork city centre. Ringaskiddy, Cork’’s pharmaceutical hub, is located 7km south-west of the site.

The proposed development is on lands which form part of the existing Maryborough Ridge estate which already has 337 units. The lands earmarked for the new development already have planning permission for 198 units, which are currently under construction by Glenveagh.

The new development will focus as "a natural extension" to the existing estate, developers said.

The scheme includes 315 houses, 46 duplexes and 88 apartments, as well as a creche, a multi-use games area, playgrounds, kick-about areas, an amenity walkway, pocket parks, localised seating and cycle lanes.

The new homes will be screened by the development of the M28 and the upgrade of Carr’s Hill by dense, mature trees.

In their application, the developers say the proposal is consistent with the aim of contributing to an overall planned population growth of 20,000 people, as outlined in the Cork County Development Plan.

Developers submitted a traffic assessment with their application.

It identifies issues at the Finger Post Roundabout in Douglas which is "operating above capacity", and the N28 slip-on, which is close to capacity and has poor pedestrian facilities. Further issues are identified at the junction of Clarke’’s Hill and Rochestown Road but developers say a planned upgrade of signal controls will ease this pressure, while the proposed M28 motorway development will "result in significant improvements for all road users".

The traffic report concludes there are "no traffic and transportation reasons that should prevent the Planning Authority from recommending approval of this application".

The housing estate plan also includes connectivity to the Ballybrack Cycle Scheme and Greenway which will improve cycling and walking facilities and discourage the reliance on private cars, they said.

As part of the fast-track planning system, all of the information associated with the scheme are available online at www.maryboroughridgeshd.ie.

Submissions can be made until June 22 and a final decision on the scheme is currently due on September 7.