Plans for 300 homes rejected over ‘substandard’ proposal

Plans for around 300 new homes in Carrigtwohill have been rejected because of the “substandard form” of the proposed development even after a revised plan to address concerns was submitted by the developer.

An Bord Pleanála has upheld an appeal lodged by Carrigtwohill Community Council against the decision of Cork County Council to grant planning permission for the construction of 277 new housing units as part of the existing Castlelake housing estate in the east Cork village.

An Bord Pleanála logo

The proposed development by BAM Property originally consisted of 186 houses and 91 apartments spread over four blocks.

Outlining its ruling, An Bord Pleanála said guidelines issued to planning authorities on sustainable residential development in urban areas by the Department of the Environment in 2009 require “a high-quality approach to the design and layout of new housing”. It said it considered that the proposed layout of the site by BAM Property had a particularly “poor disposition and quality of public communal open space”.

It is considered that the proposed development would constitute a substandard form of development, would seriously injure the amenity for future occupants and would, therefore, be contrary to the said guidelines,” said An Bord Pleanála.

It also expressed concern about the relatively low density of the housing on sustainable and efficiency grounds given its close proximity to the railway station in Carrigtwohill.

The planning appeals authority said that even a revised design submitted by BAM Property in October which increased the proposed number of housing units to 347 and allowed for more open space did not provide “an appropriate architectural design” for the site.

Carrigtwohill Community Council had appealed the council’s ruling on the basis of alleged breaches of previous conditions imposed by An Bord Pleanála in relation to earlier phases of the Castlelake estate.

Patricia O’Brien, a solicitor representing the community council, said the completion of a link road in the estate before any homes were constructed was made a condition of a decision by the planning appeals authority in 2000 but has still not been built.

Carrigtwohill Community Council also criticised the lack of community facilities provided to the village by BAM Property, including a promised temporary football pitch, given it secured planning permission for 1,500 units in 2000 which doubled the size of Carrigtwohill.