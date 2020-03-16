News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Plans are in place to keep Cork port open during Covid-19 crisis, authorities insist

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, March 16, 2020 - 03:05 PM

The Port of Cork says detailed plans are in place to keep its facilities open throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

It moved to reassure people following rumours today that it was making arrangements to wind down, or even shut down as part of the national response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The concerns were sparked by a delay in the release of containers to some haulage operators who arrived to collect their load at the Tivoli container berth yesterday.

But a spokesperson for the Port said the delay in the release of containers was caused by the delayed arrival of a ship in port earlier - nothing more unusual than that. The vessel's voyage was delayed by bad weather on route.

Vessels entering Irish ports must submit a declaration of health before docking

"This morning's delay was a normal operational delay that is a routine part of a busy port," a spokesperson for the Port of Cork said.

She said the port company has been planning its Coronavirus crisis response for some time, and that port authorities are meeting regularly to assess the situation.

She said specific arrangements, teams and resources are in place across the company, with multiple contingency plans built-in , to ensure the port's essential operations continue.

The Port is a vital piece of national infrastructure and there is no question that it will shut down to trade.

