Planning refused for North Cork crematorium

Plans for a crematorium in North Cork have been refused by Cork County Council over public health concerns.

The proposed crematorium would have been on the site of the old Duhallow Lodge on the Mallow to Killarney Road.

Many people objected over environmental concerns while others had concerns regarding traffic accessing the site.

Local councillor John Paul O'Shea welcomed the refusal as he lodged an observation with the planners.

He and others felt there was not enough public consultation beforehand.

"There was zero public consultation with ourselves as public representatives beforehand and even more with the local people involved," he told C103's Cork Today Show.

"At the time of the local area plan review, we had some inquiries in relation to zoning of the land for a crematorium and that's when the issue first came to light.

"The locals had concerns about it. They wrote to the owners of the site and there was a clear indication that there were concerns in relation to that but lo and behold, no consultation happened and subsequently, a planning application was forwarded into Cork County Council."