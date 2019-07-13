Planning refused for 413 homes in Wexford

Planning permission has been refused for more than 400 homes in Wexford.

They include two seven-storey blocks of apartments.

This application was lodged with An Bord Pleanála by William Neville and Sons, care of Ian Doyle, from Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

It would have involved 413 homes in Carcur Park, Wexford Town - 175 houses and 328 apartments, in four to seven storey blocks.

An Taisce, the heritage trust, objected because of how close it would be to a protected sites in an estuary.

It raised concerns about the impact noise and disturbance during construction would have on wildlife and their habitats.

The board refused permission, largely based on flooding concerns, noting parts of the site are in flood-risk zones.