News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Planning refused for 413 homes in Wexford

Planning refused for 413 homes in Wexford
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 13, 2019 - 09:48 AM

Planning permission has been refused for more than 400 homes in Wexford.

They include two seven-storey blocks of apartments.

This application was lodged with An Bord Pleanála by William Neville and Sons, care of Ian Doyle, from Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

It would have involved 413 homes in Carcur Park, Wexford Town - 175 houses and 328 apartments, in four to seven storey blocks.

An Taisce, the heritage trust, objected because of how close it would be to a protected sites in an estuary.

It raised concerns about the impact noise and disturbance during construction would have on wildlife and their habitats.

The board refused permission, largely based on flooding concerns, noting parts of the site are in flood-risk zones.

READ MORE

Over half a million waiting for outpatient or inpatient appointments, say hospital consultants group

More on this topic

Shares in Cairn Homes fall on finance boss Kenny resignation ‘blow’Shares in Cairn Homes fall on finance boss Kenny resignation ‘blow’

Price of rent in pressure zones would be higher if measures not in place, report findsPrice of rent in pressure zones would be higher if measures not in place, report finds

Dublin City Council paid private landlords more than €106m in 2018Dublin City Council paid private landlords more than €106m in 2018

Plans lodged for more than 1,400 homes in Dublin Plans lodged for more than 1,400 homes in Dublin

TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Sport participation opportunities being blocked by rising insurance costs - Sport IrelandSport participation opportunities being blocked by rising insurance costs - Sport Ireland

Boy, 10, who drowned in Louth named locally Boy, 10, who drowned in Louth named locally

Man charged charged with the murder of William McCormickMan charged charged with the murder of William McCormick

'Littering could be halved if cigarette butts were properly disposed of''Littering could be halved if cigarette butts were properly disposed of'


Lifestyle

Doing Justice: A Prosecutor’s Thoughts on Crime, Punishment, and the Rule of LawTaking on the system: Lawyer sounds a presidential note

If you are longing for a taste of simple Spanish food you’ll need to head away from the main drag — off into the back streets and out into the villages in the wooded hillside.Darina Allen: My few days in Spain...

The only advice I can give to aspiring writers is to keep going. To persist. To keep remembering that the joy of it is in the making of it, not in the fame. And you’d better have an absurd level of self belief as writing can be incredibly challenging.This much I know: Laureate for Irish Fiction Sebastian Barry

The Menu returns once again to the West Cork Literary Festival to conduct another public interview, this time delighted to have the pleasure and privilege of talking to Thom EagleThe Menu: West Cork Literary Festival to interview Thom Eagle

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »