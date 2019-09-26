Planning permission refused for 10-storey apartment & leisure complex in Waterford

An Bord Pleanála has refused planning for a 10-storey apartment and leisure complex on a derelict site near Dungarvan town centre.

County Waterford stud farm owner Michael Ryan had sought to construct 94 apartments for holiday use, along with a leisure centre, including swimming pool and ancillary accommodation at Bridge House, Davitt’s Quay.

He had also sought planning for a four-level car park with 142 spaces, plus three ground floor commercial units, reception area and management offices. Mr Ryan further hoped to construct a six-storey basement block to accommodate another 26 short-term apartments, with reception office and function room.

The 1970’s era building formerly served as an office complex and laboratory for the Glanbia Group but had been vacant since the mid 1990s.

Mr Ryan purchased the building from the Flynn Group, which owns the nearby Park Hotel, over a decade ago. The multi-millionaire is well known through his ownership of the Ál Eile stud farm at Kilgobnet, near Dungarvan.

The new complex, facing onto Davitt’s Quay, Walsh Street and Meagher Street, would have been by far the tallest edifice in the town. However Waterford Council refused planning last October.

In his appeal, Mr Ryan made some revisions, reducing the height facing one end of Walsh Street to four storeys but increasing the height at the opposite end to 12 storeys.

In rejecting the appeal the board said the proposed development “would constitute a visually dominant and discordant feature in the townscape”. It ruled it would “integrate poorly” with the surrounding environment, which is characterised by historic buildings.

The scheme was also judged to propose poor quality public realm in its frontage onto Walsh Street and had a “lack of clarity” in regard to delivering a possible future pedestrian route.

The board also noted that proposal would contravene policies in the Dungarvan Town Development Plan 2012-18. Mr Ryan also owns a listed former bank building adjoining Bridge House and is seeking planning for conversion to bar and restaurant.