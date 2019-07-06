Planning permission granted for controversial energy plant in Roscommon

Planning permission has been granted for a controversial energy plant in Co Roscommon.

Kinbrace Limited intends to develop 31 rechargeable battery units in 40-foot containers at Flagford, near Carrick-on-Shannon.

The facility would store energy and then release it into the electricity grid when needed.

Residents strongly objected, highlighting concerns for flooding, traffic, noise and potential fires.

Roscommon County Council granted permission, but an appeal was lodged against it to An Bord Pleanála.

The planning board has also given it the go-ahead, saying it would not pose a serious health and safety risk.