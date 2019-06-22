News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Planning permission granted for 294 apartments in Dublin

File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 22, 2019 - 07:14 AM

Planning permission has been granted for nearly 300 apartments in south Dublin.

An Bord Pleanála approved of the plans despite the concerns of several residents.

Oval Target Limited applied to build 294 apartments in Temple Hill, Monkstown.

A number of unoccupied structures would be demolished to make way for one, two and three-bedroomed apartments.

28 submissions were received, including one with a number of signatures from the residents of St Vincent's Park nearby.

People's objections included concerns about the height, density, scale and layout of the development.

Others opposed the dismantling and re-siting of a gate lodge, which is a listed building.

But the planning board has given the plans the go-ahead, subject to 25 conditions.

More on this topic

Homelessness and health to be discussed at Social Democrats conference

Over 3,000 sites lying idle in Limerick despite having full planning permission

Corporations in housing market: Recapture of wealth will spark chaos

Government rules out introduction of emergency rent freezes

Planning permissionDublinHousingTOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Health workers defer next week's strike; will resume talks Monday

Gardaí seek help identifying man found on Clare beach

Summer's on the way: Temperatures to hit 20C next week

Man arrested in connection with Darndale murder last month


Lifestyle

Versatile youth sold on hip hop’s bling and drug culture

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »