NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Planning permission blocked for 13-storey apartment block in Cork suburb

A computer render of the planned apartment block in Riverstown, Glanmire submitted under a previous application that was deemed invalid due to a public notice not being fully visible. A new application was lodged and has now been refused.
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Friday, April 19, 2019 - 03:26 PM

A proposal to develop a 13-storey apartment block in a Cork city suburb has been refused planning permission.

The proposed 66-apartment, 13-storey tower in Glanmire would have been just four metres shorter than the Elysian tower, the tallest building in Cork.

However, Cork County Council planners rejected the proposal, citing a range of issues including height, scale, design and lack of proximity to public transport.

The plans from applicant Tom Moynihan were originally submitted in January. However, county planners deemed it invalid on the basis the public notice was not visible. A representative of Mr Moynihan said the notice was “being removed by unknown third parties on a regular basis”.

A renewed application was resubmitted in February. The plans included 66 apartments, a restaurant and gym, two commercial units and three levels of basement parking with 102 spaces. The site is just a few minutes from an approved 608-house development at Ballinglanna.

Locals had raised concerns about the development, with dozens of submissions presented. Height and the development's impact on traffic were among the issues raised.

In its decision, communicated yesterday, planners rejected the proposal due to 'its excessive height, bulk, scale, massing, detailed design, poor relationship to its content and the town centre and lack of proximity to high frequency/high capacity public transport'.

READ MORE

PSNI seek more than one person in Lyra McKee murder probe; Mayor of Derry reveals city's heartbreak

They also cited its 'incongruous scale and built-form in the context of the surrounding environment' which would have a 'significant and detrimental impact' on the visual amenity of the surrounding area.

The proposed development "would, therefore, be contrary to the objectives of the Cork County Development Plan 2014, the Cobh Municipal District Local Area Plan 2017" and guidance contained in a number of Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government documents on 'the proper planning and sustainable development of the area', planners added.

The Green Party in Cork organised meetings during the planning process. Its representative Oliver Moran said: "What I would like to see the conversation move on to now, is the sort of development that would actually benefit Glanmire. This development was proposed in an area zoned for a Glanmire town centre. If there is one good thing to come out of it, it is that it has gotten people talking."

"Glanmire, as a town, is bigger that Youghal, not far behind Cobh or Midleton and growing still. It needs a genuine town centre with local facilities like a cinema, a swimming pool, a cultural hub, shops, offices. Residential and over-the-shop living has a vital place in that."

READ MORE

Cowards will not drag Ireland back into the past, vows Varadkar

More on this topic

Ballycotton Big Fish event not going ahead due to 'circumstances outside their control'

Munster sales rise but drop in Clare and Kerry

Penrose Dock meeting tall order

Republic of Work hits its second birthday

KEYWORDS

Planning PermissionGlanmireApartments

More in this Section

Gardaí seek assistance locating missing Waterford man

Four adults and three children rescued after boat ran aground on Lough Derg

Easter Sun-days: Temperatures to reach 23 degrees this weekend

Accused made suicidal threats after release


Lifestyle

Birth of Modernism in Irish art

Don't miss the Irish Examiner's free glossy Home mag

Rebel insiders share Cork city's hidden treasures

The dos and don’ts of BBQing

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »