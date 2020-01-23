Planning granted for 426 residential unit in Co Wicklow

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to house builder, Cairn Homes to construct 426 residential units near Greystones in Co Wicklow.

The appeals board has granted the developer planning permission in spite of local opposition against the homes in the fast track planning application.

The planned homes on a site within the townlands of Farrankelly and Killincarrig, Delgany located 2.5km south of Greystones is made up of 245 houses and 181 apartments.

The development includes three four storey apartment blocks at the centre of the development.

The appeals board received 18 submissions on the plan from locals, local councillors and local sports clubs.

Objectors claimed that the development is not going to be developed in a sustainable way and will lead to a heavy reliance on cars.

A number of councillors supported the proposals but others claimed that the density is excessive and that the scheme will be visually obtrusive and incongruous.

However, the executive of Wicklow County Council backed the plan.

The Council executive stated that the four storey apartments at the centre of the development are considered acceptable and comply with the national guidance.

Now, the appeals board has upheld the recommendation of its inspector in the case, Karen Hamilton, to grant planning permission.

Ms Hamilton completed a 68-page report into the plan

The board has ruled that the proposed development would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity and would not detract from the character or setting of the adjacent protected structure.

The developers were seeking a 10-year permission to complete the development, however the appeals board has ordered that the development be carried out within seven years.

As part of the planning permission Cairn Homes is required to sell 42 units in the proposal to the local authority for social and affordable housing.

As part of a recent trading update, Cairn stated that it expects up to nine new site commencements in the next six to twelve months and has a strong forward sales pipeline.

Cairn Homes recorded pre-tax profits of €21.3 million on revenues of €192.4 million in the 12 months to the end of June last.