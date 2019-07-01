Planning for Cork school campus submitted for third time

Planning for a new three-school campus in a rapidly expanding Co Cork town is to be submitted for the third time following a series of rejected applications.

Announced in 2012 as a rapid build, the Carrigtwohill school campus project has suffered delays following a series of unsuccessful planning applications.

The Cork Education and Training Board (CETB) project will see the development of a new shared campus between Scoil Mhuire Naofa, Scoil Chliodhna C.N.S, and Carrigtwohill Post-Primary School at a site on Station Road.

As previously reported by the Irish Examiner, the population of Carrigtwohill has grown so quickly in recent years that its schools, two primary and one secondary, must turn away pupils.

In April, the development’s first planning application was rejected as it was found to contain a number of discrepancies.

The application had also been held up for a number of months prior to this, a Cork County Council meeting previously heard.

One of the discrepancies in the original application included the number of parking spaces and buildings square footage not reflecting in the number of pupils and staff proposed for the campus.

The development’s second application was also rejected later in May as it was missing an environmental impact assessment report.

According to a planning notice published in this newspaper this week, the Minister for Education is to apply again for the project which will also see the demolition of two derelict buildings currently on the site.

The plans include a new three-storey building with 24 classrooms for Scoil Mhuire Naofa, and a two-storey build for Scoil Chliodhna C.N.S, also to include 24 classrooms.

The new build for Carrigtwohill Post-Primary School is to comprise of a three-storey building for up to 1,000 students.

The plans will also include PE halls, support teaching spaces and secure play areas.

Parents in the area have called for progress on the project, with the Carrigtwohill school campus parents' association organising marches to highlight the need for the development.