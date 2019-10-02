News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Planning application submitted for new Dublin graveyard

Planning application submitted for new Dublin graveyard
Stock image
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 02, 2019 - 01:37 PM

A new graveyard is planned for North County Dublin.

A planning application has been submitted to Fingal County Council for land located on the Trotting Track in Portmarnock.

According to the proposals, the Lakeside Memorial Park will be more a high-quality park than a traditional graveyard where people can remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have died.

It will contain burial and ash interment plots as well as memorial walls, all while creating a park with public amenities for locals.

There will be extensive tree planting, sculptures and green areas where people can sit and relax.

There will also be water features that include a lake and river walk, and visitors can make use of a planned coffee shop and florist in the park.

The €8m plan will cater for people of all faiths, and if it gets the go-ahead, it's hoped the Lakeside Memorial Park will open in 2022.

READ MORE

Met Éireann issues wind and rain warnings as Hurricane Lorenzo approaches


More in this Section

Toyota Ireland recall almost 12,000 cars due to airbag safety issueToyota Ireland recall almost 12,000 cars due to airbag safety issue

Electric buses move a step closer after trials in Dublin and CorkElectric buses move a step closer after trials in Dublin and Cork

Education Minister: No plans to grant special core status to more Junior Cert subjectsEducation Minister: No plans to grant special core status to more Junior Cert subjects

Government cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so farGovernment cannot say how much Public Services Card project has cost so far


Lifestyle

An Irish dubbing of the infamous film Salo, or the 120 Days of Sodom, is not an enjoyable experience for the audience. But that's precisely the point, writes Alan O'Riordan.Review: Irish dubbing of Salo not an enjoyable experience. But that's precisely the point

As Deirdre O’Kane wraps up an 18-month stand up tour of Ireland tonight, she reflects on her decision to return to the stage, and looks ahead to her new comedy show on Sky. She spoke with Esther McCarthy.Touring, dancing and a brand new comedy on Sky: Deirdre O'Kane is taking centre stage again

With the mindful drinking movement gathering pace, here’s how to savour a booze-free social life, says Sam Wylie-Harris.7 non-alcoholic and ultra low aperitifs, fizzes and spirits to celebrate Sober October

Kya deLongchamps reveals that Georgian colour scheming does not spell simply pale and uninteresting.Vintage View: Georgian colour scheming does not spell simply pale and uninteresting

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »