Planned primary school will cater for Cork’s suburbs

By Niall Murray

Children from the western and central suburbs of the southside of Cork City will be eligible to apply for places in a primary school to open next year.

The patron of the start-up school has yet to be decided, in a process involving local parents about to get under way soon, but the catchment area has been outlined in a map from the Department of Education. It covers areas south of the River Lee in the city, and bounded to the east by South City Link Rd to take in areas like the south inner city, Turner’s Cross, and Ballyphehane.

The catchment will also include areas such as Glasheen and Wilton to the west and generally to the north of Cork’s South Ring Rd, but also including parts of Togher south of the national route.

The western boundary of the school’s catchment will run from Waterfall to the western end of the Carrigrohane Rd, taking in the Curraheen and Bishopstown residential areas.

The area is one of 12 where prospective patrons have been invited to nominate themselves for possible selection by parents. The schools are set to open in temporary accommodation next autumn, the others being seven in Dublin city and county, two in Co Kildare, and one each in Meath and Wicklow.

After the invitation period for patrons closes next Tuesday, parents of pre-school in the south of Cork city and the other areas can go online to find out which patrons want to start the primary school locally.

The process is likely to remain open for at least a month before Department of Education officials compile a report for the New Schools Establishment Group to recommend to Education Minister Joe McHugh which patron should be selected, with the successful applicants likely to be named in spring 2019.

The 12 areas are among the 42 named last March where the Department of Education plans to open primary and second-level schools in the next four years. A process to select patrons of four second-level schools was concluded last week, with the announcement that multi-denominational group Educate Together will open each of the four.

The Irish Examiner reported last week that the Department of Education has increased limits on spending by an applicant promoting themselves as patron from €300 to €500 in each area.

Among nine different organisations that applied this summer to be the patrons of the four new second-level schools, the department said two unnamed bodies breached the previous limit.