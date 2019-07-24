Plan to rejig health service criticised

The Government plan to rejig the health service will “tear apart” the medical and teaching links that hospital groups have worked hard to build over the past six years, a hospital consultant has warned.

Paud O’Regan, a consultant physician at South Tipperary General Hospital, said “nobody in management” that he had spoken to had “any idea” that the plan would so dramatically alter the existing structure.

“We had no reason to expect that what was working well would be torn apart,” said Prof O’Regan.

His concerns were echoed by Professor Richard Greene, a consultant obstetrician/gynaecologist at Cork University Maternity Hospital.