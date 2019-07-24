News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Plan to rejig health service criticised

By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 12:00 AM

The Government plan to rejig the health service will “tear apart” the medical and teaching links that hospital groups have worked hard to build over the past six years, a hospital consultant has warned.

Paud O’Regan, a consultant physician at South Tipperary General Hospital, said “nobody in management” that he had spoken to had “any idea” that the plan would so dramatically alter the existing structure.

“We had no reason to expect that what was working well would be torn apart,” said Prof O’Regan.

His concerns were echoed by Professor Richard Greene, a consultant obstetrician/gynaecologist at Cork University Maternity Hospital.

