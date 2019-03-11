Plan to cut outpatient wait lists by just 2%

An action plan to tackle record outpatient waiting lists will reduce the number of people waiting for a first appointment with a consultant by less than 2%.

The plan, promised almost a year ago by Health Minister Simon Harris, will be launched today with the aim of reducing outpatient waiting lists by circa 7,000. There are currently 542,000 people on such lists, up 26,000 since the end of December due to the knock-on effect of appointment cancellations during the nurses strikes.

Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly described the latest waiting list figures as “astonishingly bad” and “almost equal to the population of Connacht”.

A spokesperson for the minister said the action plan will focus on five specialities with a high volume of referrals and large proportions of long-waiting patients.

These include: ENT (ear, nose, and throat), where there will be “a focused exercise” to provide audiology assessment (assessing hearing difficulties). The ENT waiting list is circa 70,000, the highest of all specialities , with 33,000 waiting more than a year;

Orthopaedics, with the introduction of the first Integrated Musculoskeletal Services in the University of Limerick Group. There are almost 67,000 on this waiting list, 20,000 of whom are waiting over a year;

Dermatology, with the introduction of ‘see and treat’ clinics. There are almost 45,000 on this outpatient waiting list;

Ophthalmology, with the commencement of community eye care teams in the Dublin area. Approximately 42,000 are on this list;

Urology, focusing on haematuria (blood in the urine). Almost 32,000 are on this outpatient waiting list.

Mr Donnelly said the National Treatment Purchase Fund figures show almost 165,000 people — just over 30% of the overall waiting lists — are waiting more than a year for an appointment, “and within that, 99,433 have been waiting since summer 2017 at least”.

Initiatives to tackle inpatient/day case waiting lists are included in the Scheduled Care Access Plan 2019.

The plan will commit to reduce the overall number of patients on the list to under 60,000. The figure is currently more than 71,000.

Under the plan, all clinically suitable patients waiting more than six months for surgery will be offered treatment in 2019, to include: cataracts; joint replacements; varicose veins; tonsillectomies; cystoscopies (inspection of the bladder) ; angiograms; lesions; laparoscopic cholecystectomies (gallbladder removal); septoplasties (to correct deviated septum for better airflow through nose) and dental/maxillofacial surgery.

Separately, Sinn Féin health spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly has questioned the Government’s commitment to primary care after receiving new figures showing one in five primary care centres have no GP.

“It’s no wonder that waiting lists are rising because there is no alternative to hospital care being provided,” said Ms O’Reilly.

“These figures show that the Government are not committed to or serious about implementing Sláintecare,” the Government blueprint for health reform, said Ms O’Reilly.

She added that 800 GPs are set to retire within 20 years.