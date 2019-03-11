NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Plan to cut outpatient wait lists by just 2%

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 06:05 AM
By Catherine Shanahan

Health Correspondent

An action plan to tackle record outpatient waiting lists will reduce the number of people waiting for a first appointment with a consultant by less than 2%.

The plan, promised almost a year ago by Health Minister Simon Harris, will be launched today with the aim of reducing outpatient waiting lists by circa 7,000. There are currently 542,000 people on such lists, up 26,000 since the end of December due to the knock-on effect of appointment cancellations during the nurses strikes.

Fianna Fáil health spokesman Stephen Donnelly described the latest waiting list figures as “astonishingly bad” and “almost equal to the population of Connacht”.

A spokesperson for the minister said the action plan will focus on five specialities with a high volume of referrals and large proportions of long-waiting patients.

    These include:

  • ENT (ear, nose, and throat), where there will be “a focused exercise” to provide audiology assessment (assessing hearing difficulties). The ENT waiting list is circa 70,000, the highest of all specialities , with 33,000 waiting more than a year;

  • Orthopaedics, with the introduction of the first Integrated Musculoskeletal Services in the University of Limerick Group. There are almost 67,000 on this waiting list, 20,000 of whom are waiting over a year;

  • Dermatology, with the introduction of ‘see and treat’ clinics. There are almost 45,000 on this outpatient waiting list;

  • Ophthalmology, with the commencement of community eye care teams in the Dublin area. Approximately 42,000 are on this list;

  • Urology, focusing on haematuria (blood in the urine). Almost 32,000 are on this outpatient waiting list.

Mr Donnelly said the National Treatment Purchase Fund figures show almost 165,000 people — just over 30% of the overall waiting lists — are waiting more than a year for an appointment, “and within that, 99,433 have been waiting since summer 2017 at least”.

Initiatives to tackle inpatient/day case waiting lists are included in the Scheduled Care Access Plan 2019.

The plan will commit to reduce the overall number of patients on the list to under 60,000. The figure is currently more than 71,000.

Under the plan, all clinically suitable patients waiting more than six months for surgery will be offered treatment in 2019, to include: cataracts; joint replacements; varicose veins; tonsillectomies; cystoscopies (inspection of the bladder) ; angiograms; lesions; laparoscopic cholecystectomies (gallbladder removal); septoplasties (to correct deviated septum for better airflow through nose) and dental/maxillofacial surgery.

Separately, Sinn Féin health spokeswoman Louise O’Reilly has questioned the Government’s commitment to primary care after receiving new figures showing one in five primary care centres have no GP.

“It’s no wonder that waiting lists are rising because there is no alternative to hospital care being provided,” said Ms O’Reilly.

“These figures show that the Government are not committed to or serious about implementing Sláintecare,” the Government blueprint for health reform, said Ms O’Reilly.

She added that 800 GPs are set to retire within 20 years.

More on this topic

Pharmacists threatened with knives, syringes and guns, survey reveals

GPs admit to over-prescribing antibiotics

Low-calorie diet ‘can reverse Type 2 diabetes for at least two years’

London patient second in world to be cleared of Aids virus – researchers


KEYWORDS

Waiting ListOutpatientHealth

More in this Section

Talks underway between nursing unions and Government to reach contract agreements

The Lotto results are in...

Investigation underway following assault of teenage boy in Meath

Northern Ireland will not be dowry for EU to deliver Brexit – UUP leader


Lifestyle

Online Lives: Travel and lifestyle blogger Melanie May

Changeable temperatures herald ‘confused’ climate

Salmon numbers declining despite best efforts

Garden birds refuse to be boxed in

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »