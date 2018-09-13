Plan for state-subsidised affordable homes

Affordable homes bought and subsidised by the State could be available to buy early next year under Fianna Fáil budget proposals.

The party wants €200m put into an affordable homes package. But to speed up the release of low-cost homes for families and individuals, properties would be bought and in part paid for by the State.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin outlined how speedier access to affordable properties would be provided.

Under the general plan, each affordable home would be subsidised with €50,000 from the State. Units could then cost couples a net €150,000 to €200,000, said the party.

While most of these estimated 4,000 affordable homes would need to be built, a number could be bought in the coming months, Mr Martin told RTÉ.

“We need the State to become involved directly in building more houses, not just council housing, but affordable housing,” he said.

“Some will take time, but we may be in a position to purchase houses using that subsidy model as well in the next 12 months.”

Fianna Fáil is also proposing further tax reliefs for landlords, to incentivise owners to rent out properties.

Mr Martin said: “We believe there should be tax relief to get more units into supply.”

Everybody is chasing a short supply and therefore property prices, in general, are going through the roof, he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin ruled out stepping down as party leader after the next general election if he and Fianna Fáil do not get into government.

He insisted that the party would build on its parliamentary representation. The party currently has 45 TDs and 13 senators.

Some TDs privately say that the next general election may be Mr Martin’s last chance as leader to be Taoiseach after eight years at the helm of the party.

However, Mr Martin pointed out that the party always surpassed opinion poll predictions and had done so in recent elections.

“We will gain seats in the next general election. I think we have made progress in the last number of years,” he said, adding that the party gained 24 seats in the 2016 election.