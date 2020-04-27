News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Plan for 366 Kildare homes on hold after judge refers matter to EU court

Plan for 366 Kildare homes on hold after judge refers matter to EU court
File photo
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 01:12 PM

Plans for a development of 366 new homes in Clane, Co Kildare, are on hold after a High Court judge referred an issue over an EU directive to the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU).

Ardstone Homes was granted permission by An Bord Peanála for the development at Capdoo, Clane, under strategic housing legislation.

Four local residents brought judicial review proceedings against the board over that decision. Three days into the hearing of the case, talks took place and both sides consented to the proceedings being struck out.

However, Mr Justice Garrett Simons refused to strike the case out because he first wants guidance from the CJEU relating to the interpretation of a 2011 EU environmental impact assessment (EIA) directive and how that should affect the strike out application by the parties.

The judge said the issue here was whether there are ever circumstances in which a national court may be obliged to rule upon an application to set aside planning permission notwithstanding that the party who initially invoked the court’s jurisdiction now wishes to have the proceedings struck out.

He said one of the principal grounds of the residents' challenge involved an allegation that An Bord Pleanála failed to comply with its obligation to state the “main reasons and considerations” for granting permission and this was a breach of the EIA directive and of domestic law.

The alleged failure to state main reasons for the decision "may conceal another, perhaps more serious, breach of the public participation requirements of the EIA directive", the judge said.

It is arguable that, on one reading of the board inspector’s report at least, improper reliance may have been placed upon the pre-application consultation between the board, Ardstone and the local council, he said.

READ MORE

'We do know how frustrating it is': Public urged to observe social distancing measures

This primarily concerned the density (number of houses per acre) of the development.

It was accepted by all parties the court has a discretion under domestic law to strike out the case although it was argued that discretion is limited and should generally be exercised in favour of allowing the settlement, the judge said.

'Peculiar facts of the present case'

In nearly any other case, the court would have been persuaded by that argument to strike out, he said.

However, on "the peculiar facts of the present case" the precise obligations imposed upon a national court by the EIA directive are not clear enough.

A reference to the CJEU was therefore necessary to enable him to rule on the strike out application.

These were public law proceedings and if the parties were entitled to unilaterally discontinue the case this might deprive the national court of jurisdiction to provide a remedy under the EIA directive, he said.

He, therefore, was asking the CJEU to decide whether the High Court is obliged to rule on the substantive or procedural legality of the planning permission decision in circumstances where the court has available to it the legal and factual elements necessary to make such a ruling.

He also asked it to rule on whether there is an obligation on the national court to take all measures necessary to remedy the failure to carry out an assessment in accordance with the EIA directive extending to an obligation to rule on substantive or procedural legality of the permission.

He also wants the CJEU to rule on whether the answers to those questions depends on factors including the gravity of the alleged breach of the EIA directive, the implications of that alleged breach for effective public participation, the stage at which the parties asked for the strike out, and the ability of the national court to determine the issues on the basis of the factual materials put before it.

READ MORE

UUP accuse Mary Lou McDonald of using Covid-19 crisis ‘for political opportunity’

More on this topic

Feud trio bailed on violent disorder charges as long as they do not post Facebook messages to rivalsFeud trio bailed on violent disorder charges as long as they do not post Facebook messages to rivals

Jail for getaway driver in post office raidJail for getaway driver in post office raid

Six years’ jail over biggest ever heroin seizure in Cork citySix years’ jail over biggest ever heroin seizure in Cork city

Northern Irish man has charge of human trafficking in Essex migrants case withdrawnNorthern Irish man has charge of human trafficking in Essex migrants case withdrawn


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Government formation: Emissions cut ‘a first step’ for talks, Eamon Ryan saysGovernment formation: Emissions cut ‘a first step’ for talks, Eamon Ryan says

Garda car damaged after officers chase car that fails to stop at checkpointGarda car damaged after officers chase car that fails to stop at checkpoint

Head believes HSE needs 'more strategic' Covid-19 response going into 'the following year'Head believes HSE needs 'more strategic' Covid-19 response going into 'the following year'

Domestic violence victims 'hiding in sheds' to call Meath service for helpDomestic violence victims 'hiding in sheds' to call Meath service for help


Lifestyle

Georgia Humphreys chats to Daisy Edgar-Jones about the TV adaptation of Normal People.Five minutes with... Daisy Edgar-Jones

If the virus is not there now then it’s not getting there: Simple as that. Only four of Carbery’s Hundred Isles can claim to be populated, with Heir Island off Cunnamore Head one of them.Free from Covid-19: Life springs eternal on Heir

Our gardens serve them well but the benefits come at a price. Chief among the threats to wild creatures is the domestic cat. It kills countless birds.Richard Collins: Domestic cats are one of the deadliest predators

On a similar note, last week I had several requests for store cupboard recipes — now that we have more time on our hands we’ve been digging deeper, ransacking our cupboards and finding some long forgotten, weird and wonderful stuff.Darina Allen: Cooking from the Pantry

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »