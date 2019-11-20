News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Plain packaging of cigarettes credited with drop in number of smokers

Plain packaging of cigarettes credited with drop in number of smokers
File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 07:22 PM

Plain packaging of tobacco products is being branded a success, with the number of smokers here dropping by 165,000 in the last five years.

Changes to packaging were introduced by the government last year to encourage people to stop smoking.

17% of the population now smoke, down from 23% in 2015.

One in four who took part in the Healthy Ireland survey said plain packaging had encouraged them to give up.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said: "I welcome the findings of this year’s Healthy Ireland Survey and in particular the continued drop in the smoking rate.

“This shows that our multi-pronged approach, with legislation, support for smoking cessation and policies to denormalise smoking in our society, is bearing fruit and we are heading in the right direction to being a tobacco-free Ireland.”

READ MORE

Would-be assassin complained about cocaine ruining his Viagra and making him "paranoid"

More on this topic

Apple bans vaping apps over health concernsApple bans vaping apps over health concerns

'Pro-vaping lobby mimicking advertising used by the tobacco companies 50 years ago,' Cork doctor warns'Pro-vaping lobby mimicking advertising used by the tobacco companies 50 years ago,' Cork doctor warns

No ifs or butts... Call to ban smoking on beachesNo ifs or butts... Call to ban smoking on beaches

Juul ignored evidence its electronic cigarette was hooking teensJuul ignored evidence its electronic cigarette was hooking teens


TOPIC: Smoking

More in this Section

Man, 60s, dies in crash in Co SligoMan, 60s, dies in crash in Co Sligo

PSNI chief meets businessman Kevin Lunney who was abducted and torturedPSNI chief meets businessman Kevin Lunney who was abducted and tortured

Appeal for witnesses to Limerick crash that claimed teen's lifeAppeal for witnesses to Limerick crash that claimed teen's life

RTÉ sells two paintings at Sotheby's auctionRTÉ sells two paintings at Sotheby's auction


Lifestyle

This week I am going to devote my entire column to cakes and baking.Darina Allen on cakes and baking: Buy the finest ingredients and always use butter

WE went shoe shopping for the kids at the weekend. To be honest, I couldn’t see anything wrong with the old shoes.Learner Dad: 'I’m afraid of being in a shop with my kids'

Well first and foremost, it depends what type of cold you have, as Prudence Wade discovers.Should you exercise when you’ve got a cold?

Make like a Masterchef contestant with this sophisticated dessert.How to make Marcus Wareing’s milk chocolate, raspberry and thyme tart

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »