Plain Language Bill to be brought forward by Aodhán O'Ríordáin

A Bill to remove complicated language from official government forms is being launched today.

The Labour Party aims to make public documents accessible to everyone.

The Plain Language Bill was brought forward by Senator Aodhán O'Ríordáin.

Launching our @labour Public Sector (Plain Language) bill with @nalaireland in Buswells tomorrow (Tuesday) at 11am. Aim is to make public services more accessible for people with literacy challenges and others who need equal access to state services. pic.twitter.com/HhJ9dM9HJ2 — Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (@AodhanORiordain) January 28, 2019

Mr O'Ríordáin believes the complex language used is unnecessary.

He said: "What we're trying to do is to ensure that people how are adult learners, who have had literacy difficulties in their past - we can learn from them and we can create a society which is conscious of people with literacy difficulties and challenges.

"And that those people who when they are trying to access public services are not at a disadvantage.

"I think an awful lot of the forms that are used, a lot of the publications, are unnecessarily difficult and unnecessarily complex."