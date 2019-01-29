NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Plain Language Bill to be brought forward by Aodhán O'Ríordáin

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 07:47 AM

A Bill to remove complicated language from official government forms is being launched today.

The Labour Party aims to make public documents accessible to everyone.

The Plain Language Bill was brought forward by Senator Aodhán O'Ríordáin.

Mr O'Ríordáin believes the complex language used is unnecessary.

He said: "What we're trying to do is to ensure that people how are adult learners, who have had literacy difficulties in their past - we can learn from them and we can create a society which is conscious of people with literacy difficulties and challenges.

"And that those people who when they are trying to access public services are not at a disadvantage.

"I think an awful lot of the forms that are used, a lot of the publications, are unnecessarily difficult and unnecessarily complex."


KEYWORDS

Aodhán O'RíordáinPlain Language Bill

More in this Section

'It’s been an appalling week' as 10 people die in road traffic accidents

Sub-zero overnight temperatures expected as nationwide snow and ice warning takes effect

Two women held over murder of Belfast community worker

Ireland's third level education system classified as 'in danger'


Lifestyle

5 foods that could help keep joints healthy during colder months

Ask a counsellor: ‘My teenage sons have sided with my abusive ex – what should I do?’

Making Cents: These boots are made for selling all your old stuff

Melissa McCarthy’s move away from comedy has paid off

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 26, 2019

    • 6
    • 12
    • 13
    • 23
    • 31
    • 34
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »