Pipe bomb parts found in Co Louth raid

It has been confirmed a number of pipe bomb parts were found at a house in Co. Louth which was raided by Gardaí last night.

The Army Bomb Disposal Unit was called in but no explosive material was discovered. File photo

A suspect device was found inside the premises at Marley Court in Drogheda and the Army Bomb Disposal Unit was called in but no explosive material was discovered.

Quantities of cocaine and amphetamines were seized at the scene.

A number of homes had to be evacuated but residents have now been allowed back.

A man and woman in their 50s who were arrested at the scene are still being questioned by Gardaí.

- Digital Desk