Pilot bail scheme for children halves reoffending rates

A pilot support programme has halved the reoffending rate among young people who were granted bail in relation to a crime, research indicates.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone said the success of the trial Bail Supervision Scheme, which operates in Dublin, highlights the need to consider expanding it to other areas.

The Bail Supervision Scheme (BSS) was established by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs (DCYA) to provide the courts with an alternative to detention for young people facing trial for a criminal offence.

It provides intensive support to caregivers of the child to ensure adherence to the conditions of bail, reduce reoffending and encourage pro-social activities.

The DCYA commissioned a voluntary organisation, Extern, to run a pilot BSS for young people attending the Children Court in Dublin.

The department appointed researchers at the School of Law at the University of Limerick to evaluate the programme.

It found that:

The reduction of offending among young people enrolled in BSS was almost twice that of a control group of young people charged but not in the scheme;

There was evidence of improved adherence to bail conditions;