Pilot bail scheme for children halves reoffending rates

A pilot support programme has halved the reoffending rate among young people who were granted bail in relation to a crime, research indicates.
Children's Minister Katherine Zappone said the success of the trial Bail Supervision Scheme, which operates in Dublin, highlights the need to consider expanding it to other areas.
The Bail Supervision Scheme (BSS) was established by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs (DCYA) to provide the courts with an alternative to detention for young people facing trial for a criminal offence.
It provides intensive support to caregivers of the child to ensure adherence to the conditions of bail, reduce reoffending and encourage pro-social activities.
The DCYA commissioned a voluntary organisation, Extern, to run a pilot BSS for young people attending the Children Court in Dublin.
The department appointed researchers at the School of Law at the University of Limerick to evaluate the programme.
It found that:
Some 31 people were referred to the programme, 20 of whom enrolled, with 13 completing the programme.
The evaluation report said there is “substantive evidence” that the BSS contributes to positive changes in the behaviour of the young people.
It said the evidence showed a 72% reduction in reoffending. This compared to a control group, where reoffending rates dropped by 37% over the equivalent timeframe.
Of the 13 young people who completed the scheme, 11 received a non-custodial sanction at sentencing, thereby avoid detention.
Minister Zappone said: “As Minister I was delighted that the Bail Supervision Scheme has received recognition both nationally and internationally.
"In the Correctional Excellence Awards 2019 category at the International Corrections & Prisons Association (ICPA) held in Buenos Aires it received the 'Community Corrections Award'.
"It also received the 2019 Civil Service Excellence and Innovation Award in the category of ‘Collaboration’.
"This has highlighted the need to consider the expansion of the scheme to other areas in the near future.”