News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Pilot bail scheme for children halves reoffending rates

Pilot bail scheme for children halves reoffending rates
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Friday, December 20, 2019 - 03:34 PM

A pilot support programme has halved the reoffending rate among young people who were granted bail in relation to a crime, research indicates.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone said the success of the trial Bail Supervision Scheme, which operates in Dublin, highlights the need to consider expanding it to other areas.

The Bail Supervision Scheme (BSS) was established by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs (DCYA) to provide the courts with an alternative to detention for young people facing trial for a criminal offence.

It provides intensive support to caregivers of the child to ensure adherence to the conditions of bail, reduce reoffending and encourage pro-social activities.

The DCYA commissioned a voluntary organisation, Extern, to run a pilot BSS for young people attending the Children Court in Dublin.

The department appointed researchers at the School of Law at the University of Limerick to evaluate the programme.

It found that:

  • The reduction of offending among young people enrolled in BSS was almost twice that of a control group of young people charged but not in the scheme;

  • There was evidence of improved adherence to bail conditions;

  • 85% of young people who completed the scheme attracted a non-custodial sanction at sentencing

    READ MORE

    Be Safe Be Seen: Road users urged to take care ahead of pre-Christmas weekend

    Some 31 people were referred to the programme, 20 of whom enrolled, with 13 completing the programme.

    The evaluation report said there is “substantive evidence” that the BSS contributes to positive changes in the behaviour of the young people.

    It said the evidence showed a 72% reduction in reoffending. This compared to a control group, where reoffending rates dropped by 37% over the equivalent timeframe.

    Of the 13 young people who completed the scheme, 11 received a non-custodial sanction at sentencing, thereby avoid detention.

    Minister Zappone said: “As Minister I was delighted that the Bail Supervision Scheme has received recognition both nationally and internationally.

    "In the Correctional Excellence Awards 2019 category at the International Corrections & Prisons Association (ICPA) held in Buenos Aires it received the 'Community Corrections Award'.

    "It also received the 2019 Civil Service Excellence and Innovation Award in the category of ‘Collaboration’.

    "This has highlighted the need to consider the expansion of the scheme to other areas in the near future.”

    READ MORE

    'The misbehaviour has been gross,' says judge as he jails man for having sex with three underage girls

    • More on this topic

    Juvenile among five people due in court in connection with Carlow burglary probeJuvenile among five people due in court in connection with Carlow burglary probe

    Fraud offences jump by over 35%; Homicide offences fallFraud offences jump by over 35%; Homicide offences fall

    CSO reports rise in fraud, sexual assaults and kidnappings in 2019CSO reports rise in fraud, sexual assaults and kidnappings in 2019

    €30.6m worth of items stolen from vehicles since 2016; shoppers urged not to leave valuables in cars€30.6m worth of items stolen from vehicles since 2016; shoppers urged not to leave valuables in cars


    TOPIC: Crime

    More in this Section

    Parents warned video game 'loot boxes' could lead children to gambling addictionParents warned video game 'loot boxes' could lead children to gambling addiction

    Paschal Donohoe: Verona Murphy's views are 'contrary' to the party'sPaschal Donohoe: Verona Murphy's views are 'contrary' to the party's

    'You have to expect the unexpected': Leading climatologist defends Met Éireann after Storm Elsa damage'You have to expect the unexpected': Leading climatologist defends Met Éireann after Storm Elsa damage

    Gardaí searching for missing Limerick man find bodyGardaí searching for missing Limerick man find body


    Lifestyle

    Santa, please bring my dream presentAll I wanted for Christmas: Neven Maguire and others on the presents they dreamed of finding under the tree

    A colourist tells us the shades and techniques that are set to dominate next year.Smoky blonde to blue: 5 hair colour trends that will be big in 2020

    More From The Irish Examiner


    Start the search

    for your new job

    GO

    Lotto Results

    Wednesday, December 18, 2019

    • 8
    • 9
    • 14
    • 18
    • 23
    • 38
    • 16

    Full Lotto draw results »