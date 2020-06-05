News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Pieta to keep all its therapy centres open and employ more staff after financial review

Pieta to keep all its therapy centres open and employ more staff after financial review
Pieta CEO, Elaine Austin, said it signalled the collective voice behind the value and necessity of suicide prevention.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 05, 2020 - 02:05 PM

Pieta has said all of its therapy centres will remain open, following a financial review.

The charity said it will be employing additional therapists and redeploying admin staff who had been at risk of redundancy.

The national suicide and self-harm prevention charity said its 15 centres and four outreach centres will not be downgraded or closed.

It said the postponement of its flagship fundraiser Darkness into Light left it with a very significant funding gap.

However, a public fundraising initiative, together with the Government wage subsidy scheme, increased support from the HSE and a 30% pay cut for staff from April to June means that Pieta is in an improved financial position.

The charity's ‘Sunrise’ appeal, along with a number of other initiatives, raised €6m and significant awareness for Pieta.

Pieta CEO, Elaine Austin, said: “I want to express my gratitude to the Pieta team and to our supporters across the country for their help, support and patience over recent weeks.

"Due to the overwhelming generosity and kindness of the people of Ireland, and increased support from the HSE and our corporate partnerships, Pieta is now in a more secure financial position, and we can confirm that our vital services will continue to be delivered across all of our Centres nationwide.

The support has been unparalleled and very humbling. The response to our distress call also signalling the collective voice behind the value and necessity of suicide prevention – a strong gesture given in solidarity and in hope for all those silently suffering.

"We know people need our service now more than ever in these times of crisis, and it is important that people know that we are here and they are not alone.”

READ MORE

Health service tackles Covid-19 outbreaks in Direct Provision and meat plants


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Pieta Housecharitysuicide

More in this Section

Put online safety and digital literacy on school curriculum, say TDsPut online safety and digital literacy on school curriculum, say TDs

Herbal cannabis worth €20k seized in DublinHerbal cannabis worth €20k seized in Dublin

9,335 remain homeless but numbers continue to fall9,335 remain homeless but numbers continue to fall

Five more coronavirus deaths and 38 more cases confirmed in IrelandFive more coronavirus deaths and 38 more cases confirmed in Ireland


Lifestyle

Nidge and co return for a repeat of a series that gripped the nation over its five seasons.Friday's TV Highlights: Love/Hate returns while Springwatch looks at rewilding

A family expert at the charity Action for Children advises how parents can maintain contact with kids after separation if there’s an access problem.My ex won’t let me see my child because I haven’t paid maintenance during lockdown. What can I do?

THREE years ago, when radio presenter Daniella Moyles announced that she was quitting, few could have guessed from her upbeat Instagram post the inner turmoil she’d been enduring.Daniella Moyles on how she beat anxiety

Leaders in the fields of mindfulness and meditation are offering free online support to help us de-stress and take control, says Margaret JenningsBreathe easy: Free online guidance on how to calm your mind

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

  • 20
  • 23
  • 26
  • 36
  • 43
  • 44
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »