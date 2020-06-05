Pieta to keep all its therapy centres open and employ more staff after financial review

Pieta has said all of its therapy centres will remain open, following a financial review.

The charity said it will be employing additional therapists and redeploying admin staff who had been at risk of redundancy.

The national suicide and self-harm prevention charity said its 15 centres and four outreach centres will not be downgraded or closed.

It said the postponement of its flagship fundraiser Darkness into Light left it with a very significant funding gap.

However, a public fundraising initiative, together with the Government wage subsidy scheme, increased support from the HSE and a 30% pay cut for staff from April to June means that Pieta is in an improved financial position.

The charity's ‘Sunrise’ appeal, along with a number of other initiatives, raised €6m and significant awareness for Pieta.

Pieta CEO, Elaine Austin, said: “I want to express my gratitude to the Pieta team and to our supporters across the country for their help, support and patience over recent weeks.

"Due to the overwhelming generosity and kindness of the people of Ireland, and increased support from the HSE and our corporate partnerships, Pieta is now in a more secure financial position, and we can confirm that our vital services will continue to be delivered across all of our Centres nationwide.

The support has been unparalleled and very humbling. The response to our distress call also signalling the collective voice behind the value and necessity of suicide prevention – a strong gesture given in solidarity and in hope for all those silently suffering.

"We know people need our service now more than ever in these times of crisis, and it is important that people know that we are here and they are not alone.”