News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Pieta House reveals one person a day in Ireland died by suicide in 2018

Pieta House reveals one person a day in Ireland died by suicide in 2018
Hundreds of pairs of shoes placed on the steps of St Peter’s church in Drogheda today to remember those who have been lost to suicide to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. Picture Ciara Wilkinson.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 04:55 PM

One person a day died by suicide in Ireland last year.

Globally, one person takes their own life every 40 seconds – a death rate higher than war, the World Health Organisation has said.

More than 5,300 people have had face-to-face appointments with Pieta's suicide-prevention service this year.

The charity expects to break last year's record high of just over 8,000.

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day, and people are being asked to light a candle to mark it tonight.

Pieta House's Sinead Raftery said one in seven adults has experienced mental health issues over the past year.

She said: "We all have mental health, so one in seven of us might experience mental health issues in the last 12 months, but seven out of seven of us have mental health and we all need to protect it.

READ MORE

Charity and teachers' body produce guidelines for supporting homeless schoolchildren

"I think more people are reaching out and are accessing services and getting help."

She continued by saying that self-harm remains a big problem in Ireland.

Ms Raftery said: "The number of people that have died by suicide last year, there was a decrease last year, but we have also seen the number of people accessing our service has increased.

Hundreds of pairs of shoes placed on the steps of St Peter’s church in Drogheda today to remember those who have been lost to suicide to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. Picture Ciara Wilkinson.
Hundreds of pairs of shoes placed on the steps of St Peter’s church in Drogheda today to remember those who have been lost to suicide to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. Picture Ciara Wilkinson.

"So the hope is that more people are reaching out for help, that we are finally trying to break that stigma where people are actually feeling comfortable in actually asking for help when they need it, which is really important."

Derek Devoy is a Kilkenny Taxi Driver and founder of Taxiwatch Ireland, a suicide prevention initiative within the Irish taxi community.

He wants people to seek training so they are prepared to help themselves and others in difficulty.

Hundreds of pairs of shoes placed on the steps of St Peter’s church in Drogheda today to remember those who have been lost to suicide to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. Picture Ciara Wilkinson.
Hundreds of pairs of shoes placed on the steps of St Peter’s church in Drogheda today to remember those who have been lost to suicide to mark World Suicide Prevention Day. Picture Ciara Wilkinson.

Mr Devoy said: "I would urge people to go and get training, it is free. There is a list of courses all over the country.

"People that aren't affected by suicide, don't know anything about it, so when it happens in their family they are completely shocked and they are taken aback by it."

More on this topic

World Suicide Prevention Day: 8 apps and podcasts to help us all look after our mental health betterWorld Suicide Prevention Day: 8 apps and podcasts to help us all look after our mental health better

Teens to be surveyed on suicide issues at supports showcase in Cork’s City HallTeens to be surveyed on suicide issues at supports showcase in Cork’s City Hall

Life without Leanne: Mother of teenager who took her own life to tell daughter's story in new bookLife without Leanne: Mother of teenager who took her own life to tell daughter's story in new book

EastEnders works with Samaritans on Sean Slater storylineEastEnders works with Samaritans on Sean Slater storyline

suicideWorld Suicide Prevention DayTOPIC: Suicide

More in this Section

Work to dismantle Cork's iconic Shakey Bridge underwayWork to dismantle Cork's iconic Shakey Bridge underway

Ireland's top heroin boss has luxurious range rover seized by Criminal Assets BureauIreland's top heroin boss has luxurious range rover seized by Criminal Assets Bureau

Abuse victims’ advocate calls for meeting with Julian Smith over compensationAbuse victims’ advocate calls for meeting with Julian Smith over compensation

Man who took 12,000 pictures of woman without her consent to be re-sentenced at District CourtMan who took 12,000 pictures of woman without her consent to be re-sentenced at District Court


Lifestyle

Comfort underfoot is essential for the colder days ahead, but with so much choice there’s also expert opinion on what to choose and how to go about it, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Snug in a rug: Keeping warm as the weather cools

Kya deLongchamps offers some valuable tips on how to get your green winter daily cleaning arsenal ready in just one afternoonLean, green, clean — skin and lung friendly cleaning products

Following a lengthy break from stand-up, Deirdre O’Kane has been tickling the nation’s funny bone again, and falling back in love with making us laugh.Deirdre O'Kane's on her new Sky TV show

A summer pudding is an oldie but a goodie. It can include a combination of any soft summer fruits.Michelle Darmody: Summer berry recipes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »