News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Picture of Sam a reminder of the reality of homelessness

Picture of Sam a reminder of the reality of homelessness
Denise Carroll of the Homeless Street Cafe with Helena and Sam on Grafton St, Dublin. Picture: Moya Nolan
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Monday, March 16, 2020 - 06:15 AM

You won’t know ‘Sam’, but you might remember him.

Last October, a photograph showing a small boy from the back eating a plate of pasta off a cardboard sheet laid on the pavement went viral on social media.

While the image provided a stark reminder of the reality of homelessness, its impact must be weighed against the pride of a mother who never expected these difficulties, who is striving for better.

Helena now admits she was overwhelmed when the photograph went viral.

Helena and Sam (not his real name) are now living in emergency accommodation. But she wasn’t always that lucky. The little family were regulars at services including the Homeless Street Cafe. It prompted serious questions over where we are as a country.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney told the Dail the situation depicted in the grainy photograph was “not acceptable”.

However, Helena feels her situation has not improved enormously since, even though they were referenced in a pre-election radio debate involving Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“I can’t believe it,” Helena says of the photograph. “My son. I was nervous. I didn’t know who made that picture.

“I say it is too much. I say my son will not be on the street. It is not who we are. I didn’t feel comfortable.”

Yet it was “overwhelming” for Helena. At the exact moment the picture was taken, she was trying to dissuade Sam from eating his dinner while seated on the cardboard.

“I was tired,” she says. “I was saying: ‘Please do not stay on the ground.’ ”

READ MORE

Noel Baker: Who can homeless people turn to when there’s no happy ending?

Since then, they have still utilised some of the services available to people who need supports, including food provision.

When asked if she is optimistic, Helena replies : “I must be.”

Yet moments later she harks back a few months: “I was crying alone on the street. If we pray to God, the situation will change. We must pray to God.”

Asked about the fact that the Taoiseach made a reference to their situation in advance of the election, she nearly bursts with incredulous laughter.

“Tell him my address!” she scoffs. “Tell him my phone number!”

Meanwhile, the country’s first homeless night cafe saw an increase in the number of unique users of the service last year.

The Merchant’s Quay Ireland (MQI) night cafe in Dublin city centre had 2,231 unique clients across the year, of whom 450 were women. The figure for 2018 was 2,105 unique clients.

However, the number of referrals to the facility dropped last year to 21,014, from 21,684 in 2018.

Accommodation at the night cafe involves mats on the floor. MQI has, along with other homeless accommodation providers, been involved in strenuous Covid-19 contingency measures over recent weeks.

The latest annual figures from the night cafe also show a fall in the overall number of visits and a corresponding drop in the number of average nightly presentations.

READ MORE

Irish Examiner View: Hear the cries of the homeless

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: Hear the cries of the homelessIrish Examiner View: Hear the cries of the homeless

Noel Baker: Who can homeless people turn to when there’s no happy ending?Noel Baker: Who can homeless people turn to when there’s no happy ending?

Call to declare homelessness a national emergency after death of rough sleeperCall to declare homelessness a national emergency after death of rough sleeper

Cork school washes laundry and makes meals for homeless pupilsCork school washes laundry and makes meals for homeless pupils


TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Shut-down students draw inspiration from online art projectShut-down students draw inspiration from online art project

Army bomb experts in Northern Ireland receive new robotArmy bomb experts in Northern Ireland receive new robot

Coronavirus: Micheál Martin 'ready to step up' and form majority government with Fine GaelCoronavirus: Micheál Martin 'ready to step up' and form majority government with Fine Gael

Four people being treated for Covid-19 in Limerick released from hospital Four people being treated for Covid-19 in Limerick released from hospital


Lifestyle

We will soon be returning to West Cork from La Gomera, in the Canary islands. Yesterday, I found the text of a light-hearted radio talk I gave about island life in the late 1980s. In 40 years, it hasn’t lost its magic. This is what I wrote...Damien Enright: Rats off their tree on La Gomera, but for very good reason

A ccording to the country’s Cat Protection & Welfare Society (Catpaws), there are 1.5m domestic cats in Cyprus, an island with only 1.2m human residents. During a visit last month, 14 pussies converged on us at a cat feeding station near the ancient ruins of Amathus; they thought my wife was one of the dedicated cat ladies who feed them.Richard Collins: Pause to reflect on history of cats in Cyprus

It is apparently a battle between nature and man, or the artefacts of man. And there is only going to be one winner, writes Man MacCarthy.The Islands of Ireland: Shore thing in Fergus Estuary

Ireland is near the bottom of the league of EU countries when it comes to forestry, but could we be on the brink of an all-out, tree-planting blitz? If so, we’ll go for native species, hopefully. Given the effects of global warming and how useful trees are for storing carbon, there’s every reason to get more saplings into the earth.Donal Hickey: Turning over a new leaf

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »